$5 bet turns into $11.1M jackpot win at Strip casino
A resort guest who was in town visiting family had a life-changing slots win on the Strip Wednesday morning
A guest staying at Resorts World on the Strip turned a $5 bet into a life-changing $11.1 million jackpot on an IGT Megabucks Mega Vault slot machine, according to a release from the property.
The win was the first-ever Megabucks jackpot to hit at Resorts World Las Vegas.
The unidentified winner was in town visiting family when they hit the statewide progressive jackpot early Wednesday morning.