$5 bet turns into $11.1M jackpot win at Strip casino

An IGT Megabucks Mega Vault slot machine hit for over $11 million on Wednesday at Resorts World on the Strip. (Resorts World Las Vegas)

A guest staying at Resorts World on the Strip turned a $5 bet into a life-changing $11.1 million jackpot on an IGT Megabucks Mega Vault slot machine, according to a release from the property.

The win was the first-ever Megabucks jackpot to hit at Resorts World Las Vegas.

The unidentified winner was in town visiting family when they hit the statewide progressive jackpot early Wednesday morning.