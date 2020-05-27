5 key updates from the Gaming Control Board for reopening casinos

As promised Tuesday at a Gaming Control Board workshop meeting, regulators have updated the health and safety policies for reopening casinos June 4.

Some Las Vegas casinos will begin reopening on June 4. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The state Gaming Control Board on Wednesday updated its health and safety policies for reopening casinos, ordering licensees in resort hotels to provide for temperature screening for its hotel guests upon arrival or have a medical professional on-site.

The board amended its May 1 notice with five key updates, including requiring a designated area where hotel guests may be tested for COVID-19 and await their test results. It also will require hotel guests to complete a symptom self-assessment upon check-in.

The board amended a notice sent May 1 with other key updates:

■ Licensees may submit alternative options for health and safety measures for table games for approval by the board.

■ Plans must include responsible gaming measures.

■ Licensees must have face coverings available for patrons and guests and encourage them to wear face coverings while in public places on property.

Nevada casinos and resorts have been closed since March 18 in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Properties are scheduled to reopen June 4.

The updates, released early Wednesday afternoon, incorporate policies discussed Tuesday when the board conducted a workshop meeting with seven health care professionals.

When the policy was released, some companies had to scramble to update their health and safety plans to incorporate some of the changes ordered.

At Tuesday’s meeting, regulators detailed that the temperature threshold for tested guests is 100.4 degrees. Guests who have a temperature higher than that can be retested in 15 minutes.

If they fail again, they’ll be asked to go to the secondary screening area.

Medical professionals will then monitor basic vital signs, followed by consultation with a telehealth provider, a lab sample collection if recommended by the provider, and a transfer if medically needed.

