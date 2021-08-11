102°F
$5 play hits $1.6M Wheel of Fortune jackpot at The Venetian

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2021 - 4:00 pm
 
(The Venetian)
(The Venetian)

The Wheel of Fortune slot machine remains iconic on the Strip.

A guest turned a $5 bet into a life-changing jackpot Tuesday night at The Venetian, according to a casino spokesperson.

The player, who wished to remain anonymous, was on Wheel of Fortune Wild Red Sevens when the symbols lined up to activate the progressive jackpot for $1,578,584.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Tia won $10,209.24 while playing Treasure Ball on her 14th wedding anniversary.

Flamingo

Someone did their Olympic skateboarding homework.

Green Valley Ranch

A video poker player turned a $50 bet into a $40,000 jackpot.

A guest won more than $12,000 off a $45 bet.

A $50 wager paid well for a video poker player.

A Peacock Princess player hit for $13,900.

More than $15,000 was won on this slots machine.

A Spin Poker player took home a $12,112 jackpot off a $45 bet.

Plaza

A lucky guest won a $12,831 jackpot.

A Dragon Link-Happy & Prosperous bonus paid out $13,350.

Suncoast

A video poker player won $10,050 on Super Triple Play.

Sunset Station

An 80-cent bet turned into a $12,093 jackpot.

A player hit a $26,439 jackpot off a $15 bet.

A $4.50 bet became a $13,006 jackpot.

A royal flush off a $10 bet translated into a $13,257 jackpot.

A guest hit a $10,632 jackpot off a $5.28 bet.

A $12,200 jackpot hit off a $50 bet.

An 8-spot video keno hit earned $10,000 for one player.

Four aces with a kicker paid out $10,000 on a $25 bet.

Treasure Island

Shelly F. won a video keno jackpot for $28,000.

Susan might need a few suggestions on how to spend her $11,000 win.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Dr. Miriam Adelson, the majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

