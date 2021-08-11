$5 play hits $1.6M Wheel of Fortune jackpot at The Venetian

The slot machine based on the hugely popular TV game show remains iconic on the Las Vegas Strip.

(The Venetian)

A guest turned a $5 bet into a life-changing jackpot Tuesday night at The Venetian, according to a casino spokesperson.

Last night a guest turned a $5 bet into more than $1.5 million! The guest was playing @IGTJackpots's Wheel of Fortune Wild Red Sevens when the lucky Wheel of Fortune symbols lined up to activate the progressive jackpot for $1,578,584. pic.twitter.com/DCgeqT6rah — The Venetian Resort Las Vegas (@VenetianVegas) August 11, 2021

The player, who wished to remain anonymous, was on Wheel of Fortune Wild Red Sevens when the symbols lined up to activate the progressive jackpot for $1,578,584.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Tia won $10,209.24 while playing Treasure Ball on her 14th wedding anniversary.

Happy Anniversary!! Not just Binion’s 70th but also our latest lucky winner's 14th wedding anniversary!! Tia was playing a Treasure Ball penny progressive and got into a bonus for a $10,209.24 payday!! The jackpots are hotter than the summers in Vegas so come on in 24/7! pic.twitter.com/btET6pi0xI — Binion's (@BinionsLV) August 5, 2021

Flamingo

Someone did their Olympic skateboarding homework.

Last night an emperor at @FlamingoVegas, who took underdog 🇦🇺Keegan Palmer (+2500) to win 🥇 in Men's Park Skateboarding, turned their $1,000 wager into a $25,000 win! #WinLikeACaesar🏆 pic.twitter.com/sLuTcV7OIu — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) August 6, 2021

Green Valley Ranch

A video poker player turned a $50 bet into a $40,000 jackpot.

This lucky guest hit a Royal Flush and turned a $50 bet into a $40,000 Jackpot! 💰 pic.twitter.com/soeM04SuRb — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) August 3, 2021

A guest won more than $12,000 off a $45 bet.

A jackpot for your Friday morning 🎉 This lucky guest won over $12,000 off a $45 bet! pic.twitter.com/7s3PWDpVuY — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) August 6, 2021

A $50 wager paid well for a video poker player.

Congratulations to this lucky guest who won a $48,030 Jackpot off a $50 bet! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/vVuU7VKggd — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) August 5, 2021

A Peacock Princess player hit for $13,900.

More than $15,000 was won on this slots machine.

Congrats to our lucky guest that bet $2.50 to win over $15,000 🤩 pic.twitter.com/fjWP6ZIiNN — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) August 8, 2021

A Spin Poker player took home a $12,112 jackpot off a $45 bet.

This lucky guest landed the right hand and took home a $12,112 Jackpot off a $45 bet! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/fhhs8jdZ0i — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) August 11, 2021

Plaza

A lucky guest won a $12,831 jackpot.

A Dragon Link-Happy & Prosperous bonus paid out $13,350.

Suncoast

A video poker player won $10,050 on Super Triple Play.

Congratulations to the lucky winner of this $10,050 Super Triple Play Jackpot! pic.twitter.com/GEJBUr0eNq — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) August 11, 2021

Sunset Station

An 80-cent bet turned into a $12,093 jackpot.

Congratulations to this lucky guest who won a $12,093 Jackpot off a $0.80 Bet! 💰 pic.twitter.com/8EZY3fzMXp — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 4, 2021

A player hit a $26,439 jackpot off a $15 bet.

Congratulations to this lucky guest who hit a $26,439 Jackpot off a $15 Bet! 🤑 🤩 pic.twitter.com/gRIecrtlaR — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 5, 2021

A $4.50 bet became a $13,006 jackpot.

Congratulations to this lucky guest who turned a $4.50 bet into a $13,006 Jackpot! pic.twitter.com/tERAuY7Nkt — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 6, 2021

A royal flush off a $10 bet translated into a $13,257 jackpot.

Congratulations to this lucky guest who landed a Royal Flush and a $13,257 Jackpot off a $10 Bet! 💰 pic.twitter.com/w0mhQBfFSu — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 6, 2021

A guest hit a $10,632 jackpot off a $5.28 bet.

Congratulations to this lucky guest who hit a $10,632 Jackpot off a $5.28 Bet! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/OzEfUGfUZm — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 5, 2021

A $12,200 jackpot hit off a $50 bet.

J A C K P O T! 🤑 This lucky guest took home a $12,200 Jackpot off a $50 Bet! pic.twitter.com/EBnhis8v2J — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 7, 2021

An 8-spot video keno hit earned $10,000 for one player.

This guest is starting off the weekend with a $10,000 jackpot off a $4 bet! pic.twitter.com/eVRLCpSMcw — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 7, 2021

Four aces with a kicker paid out $10,000 on a $25 bet.

Congratulations to this lucky guest who took home a $10,000 Jackpot off a $25 bet! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/NAZXEN0lge — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 11, 2021

Treasure Island

Shelly F. won a video keno jackpot for $28,000.

Susan might need a few suggestions on how to spend her $11,000 win.

What could YOU do with an extra $11K?! I’m sure Susan has a few ideas as the TI Players Club #WinnerWednesday! #TIVegasWinner #Vegas #TreasureIsland https://t.co/FaU6k3Zlz0 pic.twitter.com/1lnKWkbsGr — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) August 11, 2021

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Dr. Miriam Adelson, the majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

