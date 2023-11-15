$505K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino

The six-figure win was one of several recent jackpots at casinos across the Las Vegas Valley.

A player won a $505,610 Mega Progressive jackpot playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em poker on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, at The Cromwell in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Another day, another table game player does very well at The Cromwell.

A player won $505,610 by hitting a Mega Progressive jackpot playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em poker, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The winning hand hit at 11 p.m. Tuesday. It comes four days after a California visitor won more than $1.1 million on Face Up Pai Gow Poker at the same Strip casino.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

A Lightning Link: Corrida de Toros machine sets the pace with a $12,000 win.

Luck favored the ladies! Congratulations to the three winners who struck a jackpot at Binion's last week! 💰🎉 #JackpotWinners #Binions #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/UeV27demeq — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) November 15, 2023

Boulder Station

The $1 play does very well.

DRAGON LINK JACKPOT

BET: $1.00

WIN: $18,954.54 pic.twitter.com/0UQgHed8Vv — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) November 14, 2023

No thinking, no problem.

DOUBLE DOUBLE POKER JACKPOT

BET: $25.00

WIN: $21,205.00 pic.twitter.com/3sUtwKlfYa — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) November 15, 2023

Cannery

88 Fortunes leads to one sizable jackpot.

Congrats on the $13k win! pic.twitter.com/5MYlVyzM1u — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) November 15, 2023

Four Queens

Leading the way is a Buffalo Gold win for nearly $13,000.

We ❤️ seeing you win! 💸 Congrats to our winners who hit it big at Four Queens last week! #fourqueens #jackpot #lasvegas pic.twitter.com/6n7BBnr9J0 — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) November 15, 2023

Palms

Big spin, bigger win, to the tune of $24,000.

Sam’s Town

It’s not just Foo … it’s Dancing Foo.

This lucky guest was playing the game Dancing Foo when they hit the Grand Jackpot for $10,946! pic.twitter.com/2RhtSkWZGA — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) November 14, 2023

Congrats to Robin!

Congratulations to Robin for hitting a Jackpot on keno for $23,304! She was playing at Billy Joe's bar when she hit 8/8 twice!! pic.twitter.com/KWLsLSpPYS — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) November 13, 2023

Sunset Station

On track for a big payoff. #HadTo

LUXURY LINE JACKPOT 💰🚂💰🚂💰 Congrats to a lucky guest for winning $10,147.28 with a $1.60 bet 🤗🎉🥂 pic.twitter.com/ipnshbvfvi — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) November 14, 2023

