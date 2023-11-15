$505K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
The six-figure win was one of several recent jackpots at casinos across the Las Vegas Valley.
Another day, another table game player does very well at The Cromwell.
A player won $505,610 by hitting a Mega Progressive jackpot playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em poker, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
The winning hand hit at 11 p.m. Tuesday. It comes four days after a California visitor won more than $1.1 million on Face Up Pai Gow Poker at the same Strip casino.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Binion’s
A Lightning Link: Corrida de Toros machine sets the pace with a $12,000 win.
Luck favored the ladies! Congratulations to the three winners who struck a jackpot at Binion's last week! 💰🎉 #JackpotWinners #Binions #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/UeV27demeq
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) November 15, 2023
Boulder Station
The $1 play does very well.
DRAGON LINK JACKPOT
BET: $1.00
WIN: $18,954.54 pic.twitter.com/0UQgHed8Vv
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) November 14, 2023
No thinking, no problem.
DOUBLE DOUBLE POKER JACKPOT
BET: $25.00
WIN: $21,205.00 pic.twitter.com/3sUtwKlfYa
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) November 15, 2023
Cannery
88 Fortunes leads to one sizable jackpot.
Congrats on the $13k win! pic.twitter.com/5MYlVyzM1u
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) November 15, 2023
Four Queens
Leading the way is a Buffalo Gold win for nearly $13,000.
We ❤️ seeing you win! 💸 Congrats to our winners who hit it big at Four Queens last week! #fourqueens #jackpot #lasvegas pic.twitter.com/6n7BBnr9J0
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) November 15, 2023
Palms
Big spin, bigger win, to the tune of $24,000.
winner, winner, jackpot spinner! 🥳🎉 CONGRATS on your impressive win!
play more, eat more, get more: https://t.co/U2iJUSUJQ5#winsday #palmsisheretoplay #playstayslay pic.twitter.com/2wkqDaM6Se
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) November 15, 2023
Sam’s Town
It’s not just Foo … it’s Dancing Foo.
This lucky guest was playing the game Dancing Foo when they hit the Grand Jackpot for $10,946! pic.twitter.com/2RhtSkWZGA
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) November 14, 2023
Congrats to Robin!
Congratulations to Robin for hitting a Jackpot on keno for $23,304! She was playing at Billy Joe's bar when she hit 8/8 twice!! pic.twitter.com/KWLsLSpPYS
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) November 13, 2023
Sunset Station
On track for a big payoff. #HadTo
LUXURY LINE JACKPOT 💰🚂💰🚂💰
Congrats to a lucky guest for winning $10,147.28 with a $1.60 bet 🤗🎉🥂 pic.twitter.com/ipnshbvfvi
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) November 14, 2023
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.