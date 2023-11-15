70°F
Casinos & Gaming

$505K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 15, 2023 - 1:29 pm
 
A player won a $505,610 Mega Progressive jackpot playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em poker on Tues ...
A player won a $505,610 Mega Progressive jackpot playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em poker on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, at The Cromwell in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Another day, another table game player does very well at The Cromwell.

A player won $505,610 by hitting a Mega Progressive jackpot playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em poker, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The winning hand hit at 11 p.m. Tuesday. It comes four days after a California visitor won more than $1.1 million on Face Up Pai Gow Poker at the same Strip casino.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

A Lightning Link: Corrida de Toros machine sets the pace with a $12,000 win.

Boulder Station

The $1 play does very well.

No thinking, no problem.

Cannery

88 Fortunes leads to one sizable jackpot.

Four Queens

Leading the way is a Buffalo Gold win for nearly $13,000.

Palms

Big spin, bigger win, to the tune of $24,000.

Sam’s Town

It’s not just Foo … it’s Dancing Foo.

Congrats to Robin!

Sunset Station

On track for a big payoff. #HadTo

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

