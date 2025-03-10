$510K table game jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
The jackpot worth half a million was one of many big wins across the Las Vegas Valley last week.
A visitor from Hawaii was fond of the California in downtown Las Vegas before. She is more of one now.
The visitor won a $510,855 progressive jackpot on Face Up Pai Gow Poker on Saturday, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.
The winning hand was a king-high diamond straight flush, with the joker used to finish off the victory.
Slots player big win at Caesars
Glenn hit a $117,872 jackpot on Dollar Storm.
Help us congratulate Glenn B. who hit a $117,872 jackpot on Dollar Storm! 🎉
21+ Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER
March 6, 2025
Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Binion’s
Rub it in.
Massive congratulations to our lucky local player on winning a staggering $13,307.79 jackpot on the Mystery Lamp slot machine at Binions! 🎰💰🎉
And in an amazing stroke of luck, she also won $2,000 on the same machine just prior to that! #binions #moneymonday #lasvegas
March 10, 2025
California
Jason leads the way with the big wins.
We've had some big winners! Congratulations lucky guests!🤑💰 pic.twitter.com/b9bZbhn5mA
March 7, 2025
Fremont
Way to go, Matt!
We've got some 5-digit jackpots over here. Congratulations to all of these lucky guests!🤑🎰💰 pic.twitter.com/peonOkiBdq
March 9, 2025
Four Queens
That’s hot.
🔥Fiery jackpot alert! 🐲 Congratulations to the player who won a $31,011.97 jackpot on an $8 bet playing Magic Treasures™ Video Slots at @4QueensLV in Las Vegas! #IGT #IGTGaming #jackpots #videoslots #slots #casino pic.twitter.com/5vrQv8zkM2
March 6, 2025
Jokers Wild
Give peace a chance.
Cheers to our lucky winner who cashed in a $13,595 jackpot playing Dragon Link Peace & Long Life! 🎉 Visit us at Jokers Wild and see if fortune favors you! 🍀 pic.twitter.com/1RGNBButXo
March 7, 2025
Main Street Station
Big haul on a $5 spin.
After a $5 bet, this lucky guest walked out with $15,320! Congratulations!!🤑🎰 pic.twitter.com/5ASXVmMpaz
March 7, 2025
Oyo Las Vegas
Congrats, Randy!
Congrats to Randy on his $12,608 win on Dragon Link! 🐉 Big wins happen here 👏👏#OYOLasVegas #Slots #Win #Jackpot #SlotGames #BigReward pic.twitter.com/0LfAYms4zD
March 10, 2025
Palms
It’s in the cards.
aces set the stage, the face card sealed the deal. congrats on $40k. 🤑
palms vip → https://t.co/MHVcopuQw5#playstayslay
March 6, 2025
Plaza
Not the normal splitsville associated with Vegas. Way to go, Jennifer and John!
🎉 TALK ABOUT TIMING! 🎉 Jennifer & John didn’t know each other, but they both hit their final number at the same time—splitting the $50,000 Super Bingo Coverall jackpot! 🤯💰 Who’s ready to call the next big one? 🔥#PlazaLV #SuperBingo #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/3bjR3YI77H
March 7, 2025
Rampart
Mequite visitor “Lucky Aaron” took home $50,653 on Friday while betting $5 a hand on a Dragon Link game.
Red Rock Casino
The no-brainer with clubs.
LUCKY WINNER 💸
Congratulations to our guest for winning a $30,000 jackpot with a $7.50 bet! pic.twitter.com/iHvM3cAIl6
March 5, 2025
Deuces pay out nice again.
Congratulations to our lucky winner of $40,820 playing video poker ✨ pic.twitter.com/JLQ0SFxm6C
March 6, 2025
