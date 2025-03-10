70°F
Casinos & Gaming

$510K table game jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino

A visitor from Hawai’i won a $510,855 progressive jackpot on Face Up Pai Gow Poker on Saturda ...
A visitor from Hawai’i won a $510,855 progressive jackpot on Face Up Pai Gow Poker on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at the California Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 10, 2025 - 3:40 pm
 

A visitor from Hawaii was fond of the California in downtown Las Vegas before. She is more of one now.

The visitor won a $510,855 progressive jackpot on Face Up Pai Gow Poker on Saturday, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

The winning hand was a king-high diamond straight flush, with the joker used to finish off the victory.

Slots player big win at Caesars

Glenn hit a $117,872 jackpot on Dollar Storm.

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Rub it in.

California

Jason leads the way with the big wins.

Fremont

Way to go, Matt!

Four Queens

That’s hot.

Jokers Wild

Give peace a chance.

Main Street Station

Big haul on a $5 spin.

Oyo Las Vegas

Congrats, Randy!

Palms

It’s in the cards.

Plaza

Not the normal splitsville associated with Vegas. Way to go, Jennifer and John!

Rampart

Mequite visitor “Lucky Aaron” took home $50,653 on Friday while betting $5 a hand on a Dragon Link game.

(Rampart Casino)
(Rampart Casino)

Red Rock Casino

The no-brainer with clubs.

Deuces pay out nice again.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

