$510K table game jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino

The jackpot worth half a million was one of many big wins across the Las Vegas Valley last week.

A visitor from Hawai’i won a $510,855 progressive jackpot on Face Up Pai Gow Poker on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at the California Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

A visitor from Hawaii was fond of the California in downtown Las Vegas before. She is more of one now.

The visitor won a $510,855 progressive jackpot on Face Up Pai Gow Poker on Saturday, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

The winning hand was a king-high diamond straight flush, with the joker used to finish off the victory.

Slots player big win at Caesars

Glenn hit a $117,872 jackpot on Dollar Storm.

Help us congratulate Glenn B. who hit a $117,872 jackpot on Dollar Storm! 🎉 21+ Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER pic.twitter.com/FGNPHDbDRQ — Caesars Palace (@CaesarsPalace) March 6, 2025

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Rub it in.

Massive congratulations to our lucky local player on winning a staggering $13,307.79 jackpot on the Mystery Lamp slot machine at Binions! 🎰💰🎉

And in an amazing stroke of luck, she also won $2,000 on the same machine just prior to that! #binions #moneymonday #lasvegas pic.twitter.com/WGS17KEoaR — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) March 10, 2025

California

Jason leads the way with the big wins.

We've had some big winners! Congratulations lucky guests!🤑💰 pic.twitter.com/b9bZbhn5mA — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) March 7, 2025

Fremont

Way to go, Matt!

We've got some 5-digit jackpots over here. Congratulations to all of these lucky guests!🤑🎰💰 pic.twitter.com/peonOkiBdq — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) March 9, 2025

Four Queens

That’s hot.

Jokers Wild

Give peace a chance.

Cheers to our lucky winner who cashed in a $13,595 jackpot playing Dragon Link Peace & Long Life! 🎉 Visit us at Jokers Wild and see if fortune favors you! 🍀 pic.twitter.com/1RGNBButXo — Jokers Wild Casino (@jokerswild) March 7, 2025

Main Street Station

Big haul on a $5 spin.

After a $5 bet, this lucky guest walked out with $15,320! Congratulations!!🤑🎰 pic.twitter.com/5ASXVmMpaz — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) March 7, 2025

Oyo Las Vegas

Congrats, Randy!

Palms

It’s in the cards.

aces set the stage, the face card sealed the deal. congrats on $40k. 🤑 palms vip → https://t.co/MHVcopuQw5#playstayslay pic.twitter.com/chUzeptEBh — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) March 6, 2025

Plaza

Not the normal splitsville associated with Vegas. Way to go, Jennifer and John!

🎉 TALK ABOUT TIMING! 🎉 Jennifer & John didn’t know each other, but they both hit their final number at the same time—splitting the $50,000 Super Bingo Coverall jackpot! 🤯💰 Who’s ready to call the next big one? 🔥#PlazaLV #SuperBingo #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/3bjR3YI77H — Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) March 7, 2025

Rampart

Mequite visitor “Lucky Aaron” took home $50,653 on Friday while betting $5 a hand on a Dragon Link game.

Red Rock Casino

The no-brainer with clubs.

LUCKY WINNER 💸 Congratulations to our guest for winning a $30,000 jackpot with a $7.50 bet! pic.twitter.com/iHvM3cAIl6 — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) March 5, 2025

Deuces pay out nice again.

Congratulations to our lucky winner of $40,820 playing video poker ✨ pic.twitter.com/JLQ0SFxm6C — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) March 6, 2025

