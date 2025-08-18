87°F
$512K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

Pooja P., a guest from Atlanta, hit a $512,378 jackpot Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, at Caesars Palace ...
Pooja P., a guest from Atlanta, hit a $512,378 jackpot Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 18, 2025 - 7:30 am
 

Atlanta is not only home of the Braves, but also a very grateful winner visiting on the Las Vegas Strip.

Pooja P. won $512,378 after hitting the Ace-9 suited progressive Aug. 11 on High Card Flush Poker at Caesars Palace, according to a casino spokesperson.

She said she plans to buy first-class flights for her parents to visit her from India and a new car for her sister with the winnings.

When asked what she would do for herself, Pooja said all she wanted was to experience the joy of winning.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Palace Station

Enjoying jackpots west of the Las Vegas Strip.

Rio

Way to go, Lisa!

Sam’s Town

Not too bad on a $5.28 spin.

South Point

Congrats, Thomas!

Hurray, Lanaya!

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

