$512K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

Atlanta is not only home of the Braves, but also a very grateful winner visiting on the Las Vegas Strip.

Pooja P., a guest from Atlanta, hit a $512,378 jackpot Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Pooja P. won $512,378 after hitting the Ace-9 suited progressive Aug. 11 on High Card Flush Poker at Caesars Palace, according to a casino spokesperson.

She said she plans to buy first-class flights for her parents to visit her from India and a new car for her sister with the winnings.

When asked what she would do for herself, Pooja said all she wanted was to experience the joy of winning.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Palace Station

Enjoying jackpots west of the Las Vegas Strip.

Congratulations to this lucky guest who won $13,368.79 on a $1.25 bet! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/pFcfqJvQzT — Palace Station (@palacestation) August 15, 2025

We love us a cash pay! 💰 🤑

$10,559.81 pic.twitter.com/44Z8nl9yjy — Palace Station (@palacestation) August 16, 2025

This lucky guest hit BIG while playing the Phoenix Link!

$23,857.62 pic.twitter.com/1XPqrJzPzA — Palace Station (@palacestation) August 15, 2025

Rio

Way to go, Lisa!

Game on! Lisa’s weekend is off to a great start with this $13K+ Huff n’ Puff Slot Jackpot. 💰💰💰 pic.twitter.com/BZeB5Rtw8j — Rio Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@RioVegas) August 16, 2025

Sam’s Town

Not too bad on a $5.28 spin.

Big cheers to our latest champion, taking home this $28,574 Grand Progressive win on 5 Treasures! 💰 pic.twitter.com/VfBxW6VF4H — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) August 15, 2025

South Point

Congrats, Thomas!

Congratulations to Thomas M., a lucky local who hit the Werewolf Grand Progressive, taking home an incredible $53,106.58! 🎰💰 pic.twitter.com/FIXDfAGVV1 — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) August 14, 2025

Hurray, Lanaya!

Congratulations to our Bingo winner, Lanaya C! With a cashball win of $17,309 at the 7 PM session, Lanaya hit it big with the star and ruby guarantee, adding an extra $100 on top of the original prize! 💎 What an incredible win! 🎊✨ pic.twitter.com/56egLyHmKE — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) August 14, 2025

