Casinos & Gaming

$516K slots jackpot hits at Henderson casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2024 - 12:01 pm
 

That’s one way to pay for a vacation.

Gregory Morey, a tourist from Michigan, played a Journey to the Planet Moolah machine and won a slots jackpot worth $516,008.46 on Sunday at Emerald Island in Henderson, the casino said in a release.

“All we could hear is his shouts of, ‘I am rich,’” casino general manager Tim Brooks said in the release.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Keeping it local.

Boulder Station

A plethora of winners along the highway.

California

Five-digit wins are always worth celebrating.

Way to go, Jessie and Sherwin!

Durango

Big haul on a $25 wager.

Ellis Island

“It’s golden, Jerry!” — Kenny Bania, more or less.

(Ellis Island)
(Ellis Island)

Excalibur

Way to go, Veronica and Gerardo!

Four Queens

A fine outcome on a $1.50 spin.

Fremont

Debbie leads the way among happy winners downtown.

Gold Coast

Great going, Deanna!

Here we go.

Starting the weekend off right.

Golden Nugget

Double Top Dollar going double well.

Jokers Wild

Go to your own beat.

Main Street Station

Big haul on a $5 spin.

They know how the game is played.

The Orleans

Our Happy & Prosperous friend has shown up again.

It might have been found.

Oyo Las Vegas

Huge win on an 80-cent spin.

Palace Station

Cranking the backbeat.

Palms

Living the dream.

Some Bruno, by request.

Big win on Double Top Dollar.

Plaza

Congrats, Cheryl and Cecilia!

Rampart

Playing for about 30 minutes, a local player scored four aces on a $25 Super Double Double Bonus poker machine to collect $50,000.

(Rampart Casino)
(Rampart Casino)

On a $50 spin, a local player won $91,289 on the Dragon Cash machine.

(Rampart Casino)
(Rampart Casino)

Rio Las Vegas

Enjoy your retirement.

Sam’s Town

Congrats Pamela, Michael, Paul and Ruby (or Jerri)!

Slightly insane.

With a name like Fu Dai Lian Lian Phoenix, it’s got to be good.

Big bolt.

BUFFALO!

And then this.

Santa Fe Station

You can never go wrong with a panda around.

A $9 spin to win.

Suncoast

Big payoff on the $3 spin.

Hitting winners on all 20 cards? Nice day.

Outstanding win, Yu-Ting!

Snaring another jackpot.

Prosperity Link checks in.

Sunset Station

Many wins going on in Henderson.

Treasure Island

Way to go, April and Sung!

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

