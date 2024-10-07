$516K slots jackpot hits at Henderson casino

The six-figure win was one of several recent jackpots at casinos across the Las Vegas Valley.

Gregory Morey, a tourist from Michigan, won a slots jackpot worth $516,008.46 on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, at Emerald Island Casino in Henderson. (Emerald Island Casino)

That’s one way to pay for a vacation.

Gregory Morey, a tourist from Michigan, played a Journey to the Planet Moolah machine and won a slots jackpot worth $516,008.46 on Sunday at Emerald Island in Henderson, the casino said in a release.

“All we could hear is his shouts of, ‘I am rich,’” casino general manager Tim Brooks said in the release.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Keeping it local.

We love seeing locals WIN! 💵💸Congrats to the player who came in after work and took home $14,800! #jackpot #binions pic.twitter.com/CifJnbalqa — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) September 11, 2024

Boulder Station

A plethora of winners along the highway.

Bao Zhu Zhao Fu

Winnings: $11,062.24 pic.twitter.com/etznPuTSF0 — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) September 8, 2024

Bao Zhu Zhao Fu

Winnings: $10,173.01 pic.twitter.com/65D7dwOdac — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) September 20, 2024

Tiger and Dragon

Winnings: $10,260.76 pic.twitter.com/l5Ok2XMm7V — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) September 16, 2024

Triple Dbl Bonus Poker

Winning: $20,000 pic.twitter.com/n0rbkt1bV9 — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) September 22, 2024

Triple Dbl Bonus

Winnings: $12,000 pic.twitter.com/qqoAg1i8sH — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) September 22, 2024

Triple Dbl Bonus

Winnings: $10,000 pic.twitter.com/uPXdKyXmKY — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) September 23, 2024

Double Dbl Bonus Poker

Winnings: $10,528 pic.twitter.com/FHoqRj4ASw — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) September 24, 2024

Dbl Dbl Bonus

Winnings: $20,000 pic.twitter.com/sOPRwpRC9j — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) September 25, 2024

Triple Coin Treasures

Winnings: $11,381.05 pic.twitter.com/8FVvGCEOuH — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) September 29, 2024

Five Play Draw Poker

Winnings: $10,000 pic.twitter.com/yl7QBzVeln — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) October 5, 2024

California

Five-digit wins are always worth celebrating.

Check out these 5-digit jackpots. Congratulations lucky guests!🎉💸 pic.twitter.com/vue9WlXrUv — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) September 20, 2024

Winning big is just another day at our casino.🤑💰 Congratulations to these lucky winners! pic.twitter.com/3nlY0Kypwn — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) September 27, 2024

Way to go, Jessie and Sherwin!

Cha-ching!💰💰 Congratulations lucky winners! pic.twitter.com/zKEcJMRTnY — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) October 4, 2024

Durango

Big haul on a $25 wager.

A big bet netted a Happy and Prosperous big win earlier today. $25 bet => $43,009.03 jackpot. pic.twitter.com/H3sNUisBPq — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) September 7, 2024

Ellis Island

“It’s golden, Jerry!” — Kenny Bania, more or less.

Excalibur

Way to go, Veronica and Gerardo!

Another win! Congratulations to our big jackpot winner, Veronica! 🎰 Must be 21 years or older. Please gamble responsibly. 1.800.GAMBLER.https://t.co/Onk2u2t6wI pic.twitter.com/UOCzCbjRo3 — Excalibur Las Vegas (@ExcaliburVegas) October 1, 2024

Congratulations to our big jackpot winner, Gerardo! 🎰 Must be 21 years or older. Please gamble responsibly. 1.800.GAMBLER.https://t.co/JaiGrA6mUv pic.twitter.com/yb6GwP0i9d — Excalibur Las Vegas (@ExcaliburVegas) October 7, 2024

Four Queens

A fine outcome on a $1.50 spin.

Local landed a $18,000 jackpot on a $1.50 bet! 💵🤑 Talk about good luck, congrats Four Queens Family! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Hei5tX7fV9 — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) September 11, 2024

Fremont

Debbie leads the way among happy winners downtown.

Winning looks good on these guests! Congratulations winners.🤑💰 pic.twitter.com/9Beh4W84Wh — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) September 21, 2024

We're back with some 5-digit jackpots. Congratulations winners!🤑💰 pic.twitter.com/A485A7doHp — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) September 27, 2024

Jackpots on top of jackpots, congratulations winners!🤑 pic.twitter.com/VqQhA0WEfG — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) October 5, 2024

Gold Coast

Great going, Deanna!

We ❤️ celebrating jackpot winners! Help us congratulate Deanna on her $10,506 jackpot at Gold Coast Casino! pic.twitter.com/ZlXIHLoeKm — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) September 22, 2024

Here we go.

What a 𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙙! ♣️ ♥️ ♠️ ♦️ Let's give this guest a big congratulations for hitting a $26,460 jackpot on 3 Way Action Poker! pic.twitter.com/ZpBnhKdG2F — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) September 29, 2024

Starting the weekend off right.

It's Fri-Yay! 🎰 Let's kick this weekend off right by celebrating these jackpot wins! pic.twitter.com/RxnKb7l4ae — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) October 4, 2024

Golden Nugget

Double Top Dollar going double well.

JACKPOT ALERT! 💥 A massive $60,000 WIN on our Double Top Dollar slot machine! 🎰✨ Luck was shining bright at Golden Nugget Las Vegas — who's ready to be next? 🙌🍀 pic.twitter.com/mlhrA8IC4f — Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) September 24, 2024

Jokers Wild

Go to your own beat.

💵 Amazing news from Jokers Wild! A very fortunate player hit the Grand Progressive for $10,218 playing Dancing Drums. Could you be next? pic.twitter.com/6yld5xNKml — Jokers Wild Casino (@jokerswild) September 19, 2024

Main Street Station

Big haul on a $5 spin.

$5 spin ➡️ $15,920 Dragon Link brought the heat to this lucky guest! pic.twitter.com/SlmU4hU73H — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) September 27, 2024

They know how the game is played.

We've got some 5-digit jackpots over here. Congratulations!🎉 pic.twitter.com/UcQanFv6VP — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) October 4, 2024

The Orleans

Our Happy & Prosperous friend has shown up again.

SMALL BETS, BIG WINS!!! 🤑 Congrats to our guest on turning a $2.50 bet into a $16k jackpot on Dragon Link! 🐉 pic.twitter.com/7Qd9D9qZDJ — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) September 7, 2024

It might have been found.

Congrats to this Vegas local on turning a $3.75 bet into a $50k jackpot! 💰 pic.twitter.com/GdDRCLUoXP — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) October 5, 2024

Oyo Las Vegas

Huge win on an 80-cent spin.

What would you do if you won $10,000?! Congratulations to the player at @oyolasvegas who won on a $0.80 bet playing Wheel of Fortune High Roller Video Slots 🎉#IGT #IGTGaming #jackpots #videoslots #slots #casino pic.twitter.com/NSBel0dPfR — IGT Jackpots (@IGTJackpots) October 3, 2024

Palace Station

Cranking the backbeat.

Palms

Living the dream.

Some Bruno, by request.

Big win on Double Top Dollar.

Plaza

Congrats, Cheryl and Cecilia!

This past weekend, we had two big progressive winners on Three Card Prime! Cheryl hit the $5 Bonus Jackpot and won $10,272 while Cecilia hit the $1 Bonus Jackpot and won $6,751! These side bet progressives are new and hot! Be sure to stop by and test your luck ✨ pic.twitter.com/sIk0SlK11u — Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) October 1, 2024

Rampart

Playing for about 30 minutes, a local player scored four aces on a $25 Super Double Double Bonus poker machine to collect $50,000.

On a $50 spin, a local player won $91,289 on the Dragon Cash machine.

Rio Las Vegas

Enjoy your retirement.

What can you do with just .15 cents in Vegas? For Rio Rewards member Herman, he was able to turn a .15 cent bet into a whopping $68,000 jackpot! 🎰 💰. And now we can retire this slot machine! pic.twitter.com/fYISl3RmUs — Rio Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@RioVegas) September 22, 2024

Sam’s Town

Congrats Pamela, Michael, Paul and Ruby (or Jerri)!

📸 Oops, we almost forgot to share this amazing moment! Pamela hit the jackpot last week with a $10,447 win on a $1 bet in World of Riches! 💰 Congrats, Pamela! pic.twitter.com/Bln9b86rCF — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) September 20, 2024

Way to go Michael, congratulations on your $12,089 Buffalo Gold win! 🐃 pic.twitter.com/QpVPkGxVHn — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) September 20, 2024

We’re excited to share that Ruby hit the Grand Progressive jackpot on Magic Treasures Dragon at Sam's Town! Her $1.20 bet earned her an incredible $11,459! This is Ruby's first jackpot win, and we couldn't be happier for her! 🐉💸 pic.twitter.com/vbiFGCQ96d — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) September 23, 2024

🎉 Celebrating big wins at Sam's Town! 💲 New @boydrewards member Paul hit the Carnival Extreme Grand Progressive jackpot for $10,713 off a $1.76 bet! Congrats, Paul! pic.twitter.com/kzOyE2VZGN — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) September 26, 2024

Slightly insane.

🎉 Someone’s luck just went CRAZY! A guest hit the grand progressive jackpot of $10,998 on Crazy Money Deluxe! 💰 Do you have what it takes to win big? Spin the reels and see! 🎰 pic.twitter.com/bw8zrA87hq — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) September 22, 2024

With a name like Fu Dai Lian Lian Phoenix, it’s got to be good.

✨ Incredible news from Sam’s Town! A guest turned a $2.00 bet on Fu Dai Lian Lian Phoenix into a whopping $10,163! Could you be the next big winner? Come try your luck and find out! 🍀 pic.twitter.com/GYIaAtrNPe — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) September 24, 2024

Big bolt.

Congratulations to our latest jackpot winner! 🥳 This guest won a whopping $10,050 on Lightning Cash! ⚡ Feeling lucky? Head to Sam’s Town and join the fun! 🎰 pic.twitter.com/uQC4NcACg9 — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) September 25, 2024

BUFFALO!

🐃💨 Feeling the thrill of the chase? One guest did and walked away with $10,687 from Buffalo Grand on a 75-cent bet! Proving once again, it's always worth the ride with Buffalo! pic.twitter.com/Na9exYzDf0 — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) October 4, 2024

And then this.

Jackpot joy! 🎊 A fortunate guest has won an incredible $20,180 on Lock it Link Huff 'N Puff! All it took was a 75-cent bet to hit the Grand Progressive Jackpot! 💵 pic.twitter.com/i10IcVXvCv — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) October 5, 2024

Santa Fe Station

You can never go wrong with a panda around.

$10,148.08 hit on Panda Magic last night! pic.twitter.com/fuQsIkGAcl — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) September 8, 2024

A $9 spin to win.

$16,604.53 hit! Congrats to this Santa Fe player, hitting on Blazing Tiple Double JP Wild last night. pic.twitter.com/g3eGKhm66r — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) October 2, 2024

Suncoast

Big payoff on the $3 spin.

🎊 HUGE congratulations to our guest who hit the $11,205 progressive jackpot on Huff n More Puff, off a $3 bet! You never know when luck will strike! 🍀 pic.twitter.com/YjoZoWbVrt — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) September 20, 2024

Hitting winners on all 20 cards? Nice day.

🚨 WINNER ALERT 🚨 A huge shoutout to our guest who scored an amazing $12,824.00 jackpot on the 20 Card Keno! Time to celebrate! pic.twitter.com/UxvwWPw3mS — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) September 20, 2024

Outstanding win, Yu-Ting!

Huge shoutout to Yu-Ting one of our amazing guests at Suncoast who hit a Royal Flush on our Progressive Ultimate Texas Hold’em and won an awesome $8,047! Plus, she raked in an additional $5,000 on the blind bet! Join the fun and you can be our next big winner! pic.twitter.com/UKAIAd4mk5 — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) September 20, 2024

Snaring another jackpot.

💥 Jackpot Alert! A thrilled guest at Suncoast took home a sweet $11,297.61 playing Dancing Drums! 🎊 Come join the excitement and see if you can be our next big winner! pic.twitter.com/VYTv7jxzjs — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) September 21, 2024

Prosperity Link checks in.

A huge congrats to our lucky guest who won $15,696 on Prosperity Link! 🎉💰 Will you be our next big winner? pic.twitter.com/z3CQADAY5I — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) September 22, 2024

Sunset Station

Many wins going on in Henderson.

FOUR CARD KENO JACKPOT ALERT🃏🃏🃏🃏 Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a bet of $2.00 and hit a $15,850.00 jackpot💵 💰 💲 pic.twitter.com/Mea5xTPaEF — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) September 30, 2024

SUPER LOCK JACKPOT ALERT🔏💲🔏 Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $.30 and hit a $14,197.14 jackpot💵 💰 💲 pic.twitter.com/phOe1MFynu — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) October 2, 2024

GK FOUR CARD KENO JACKPOT ALERT 🃏🃏🃏🃏 Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $5.00 and hit a $11,787.50 jackpot💲 💵 pic.twitter.com/jXaAkEAVf1 — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) October 2, 2024

DRAGON LINK JACKPOT ALERT💲 🐉💲 Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $0.50 and hit a $15,089.24 jackpot💰 💲 💵 pic.twitter.com/ISyxPODUQB — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) October 2, 2024

WONDER 4 BOOST GOLD JACKPOT ALERT🐃 🐲 🐺 🌕 Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $12.00 and hit a $18,620.00 jackpot💰 💲 💵 pic.twitter.com/196xXoYen4 — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) October 1, 2024

TDB POKER JACKPOT ALERT♣️ ♥️ ♠️ 🃏 ♦️ Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $12.50 and hit a $10,000.00 jackpot💲 💵 pic.twitter.com/O4m95ypoSy — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) October 1, 2024

DANCING DRUMS POWER TRIO JACKPOT ALERT🥁 🥁 Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $5.88 and hit a $12,652.65 jackpot💲💰 💵 pic.twitter.com/wuybB61EMJ — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) October 3, 2024

DANCING DRUMS JACKPOT ALERT🥁 💲 Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a bet of $1.76 and hit a $17,171.72 jackpot💵 💰 💲 pic.twitter.com/mHAc9TCxxR — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) October 4, 2024

Treasure Island

Way to go, April and Sung!

Luck is in the air! 🍀💸 A huge congrats to April for winning a grand jackpot of $15,580! Could you be our next big winner? #winnerwednesday #jackpotwin #vegascasino #vegasstrip #treasureislandlasvegas #treasureislandcasino pic.twitter.com/LPfVlicKvX — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) September 11, 2024

