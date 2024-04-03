$534K table game progressive jackpot won at Strip resort
The guest made a $5 side bet that made them eligible to win the mega tier of the resort’s Millionaire Progressive jackpot.
An unidentified guest at The Venetian was dealt a heart royal flush Saturday while playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em and won the major tier of the Millionaire Progressive jackpot.
No other details were available.
