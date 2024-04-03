79°F
Casinos & Gaming

$534K table game progressive jackpot won at Strip resort

The hand that won more than $534,000 in an Ultimate Texas Hold'em wager on Saturday, March 30, ...
The hand that won more than $534,000 in an Ultimate Texas Hold'em wager on Saturday, March 30, 2024. (The Venetian)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2024 - 3:34 pm
 

An unidentified guest at The Venetian was dealt a heart royal flush Saturday while playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em and won the major tier of the Millionaire Progressive jackpot.

The guest made a $5 side bet making them eligible to win the mega tier of the resort’s Millionaire Progressive for $534,028.

No other details were available.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

