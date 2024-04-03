$534K table game progressive jackpot won at Strip resort

The guest made a $5 side bet that made them eligible to win the mega tier of the resort’s Millionaire Progressive jackpot.

The Strip’s story began with this Western-themed casino opening

Opening of the Tropicana in 1957 showed promise of ‘bright new era’

Why construction is booming in the southwest Las Vegas Valley

The hand that won more than $534,000 in an Ultimate Texas Hold'em wager on Saturday, March 30, 2024. (The Venetian)

An unidentified guest at The Venetian was dealt a heart royal flush Saturday while playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em and won the major tier of the Millionaire Progressive jackpot.

The guest made a $5 side bet making them eligible to win the mega tier of the resort’s Millionaire Progressive for $534,028.

No other details were available.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.