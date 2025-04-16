$546K slot jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino

A recent jackpot win was one of several across the Las Vegas Valley.

A visitor from Michigan won a $546,000 jackpot on the Wizard of Oz slot machine at Four Queens in downtown Las Vegas. (Four Queens via X)

A visitor from Michigan won a $546,000 jackpot on the Wizard of Oz slot machine at Four Queens in downtown Las Vegas, according to the casino’s social media account.

No other information was immediately available.

Linq win for $494K

On Sunday, guest Juliana V. won a mega jackpot of $494,420 when she hit a Royal Flush while playing Three Card Poker on her first hand of the morning.

The player was visiting from Southern California to celebrate her 12th wedding anniversary and plans on using the money to extend her trip and pay off debt.

$216K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino

Hefty payday on a $125 spin.

This Dragon Link jackpot just gave us something to manifest. ✨ #SlotJackpot #DragonLink pic.twitter.com/Ub3tx2y74p — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) April 9, 2025

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Hey, a buffalo.

Congrats to our guest on the $11k win on Buffalo Link! 🐃 pic.twitter.com/2KBwhhCInk — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) April 7, 2025

Binion’s

Some five-figure collectibles here.

Recap of last week's incredible jackpot wins at 🎉💰Binion's! Congratulations to all our fortunate winners, who will be next? It could be you! #binions #lasvegas #casino #jackpot #slotmachines pic.twitter.com/Oetr5i5z2h — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) April 9, 2025

No clownin' around, these small wagers brought home some serious cash! 💰🎰🎉 Big wins at Binion's always! #moneymonday #jackpot #binions pic.twitter.com/YXHSHYCS2b — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) April 14, 2025

Boulder Station

Many aces in sight.

When you bet big, you win big! 💰 Congratulations to the guest who wagered $60 on Super Double Double Bonus and walked away with a whopping $26,400 jackpot! 🎉🥳 pic.twitter.com/GJgzYqsj3d — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) April 9, 2025

Cannery

Boom goes the dynamite.

Big congrats to our guest on the $10k win! pic.twitter.com/GWGv0oUUob — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) April 9, 2025

Durango

A $1 goes a long way.

Dur

When you turn that $1 into $12,000! 😍 Congratulations to this lucky winner! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/ooxesgsudv — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) April 14, 2025

Four Queens

Triple Stars sets the pace at the downtown joint.

Huge congrats to our lucky winners at Four Queens last week! Amazing wins that paid out some serious cash! 💰 🎉🎰 pic.twitter.com/s0bjUJJhgb — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) April 9, 2025

Main Street Station

More Dragon Link fun.

Congratulations to this guest on such an awesome win!💰 pic.twitter.com/4MCh70Gdb1 — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) April 5, 2025

Palace Station

A nice $2.40 investment …

This lucky guest turned a $2.40 bet into an $11,000.92 jackpot! ✨ 🎇 🧨 pic.twitter.com/DnVAF5RytK — Palace Station (@palacestation) April 11, 2025

… and $25 is not too shabby, either.

$20,000 WINNER while playing Triple Bonus Poker‼️ pic.twitter.com/4G9VROwIrN — Palace Station (@palacestation) April 14, 2025

Plaza

Congrats, Candi!

Join us in giving a HUGE congratulations to Candi, who just won $10,000 on a coverall max bonus in 52 #'s! 💰 pic.twitter.com/OGoznYmy1Q — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) April 11, 2025

Sam’s Town

Having fun on the Boulder Strip.

🥳 Cheers to the jackpot winner who hit $17,209 on Bonus Times Deluxe at Sam’s Town! What a thrilling moment! pic.twitter.com/bAZ3QvTo1k — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) April 8, 2025

👏👏 A round of applause for our amazing jackpot winner! With only $.80, they scored $11,241 on Magic Treasures! pic.twitter.com/jfIBtpNscq — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) April 8, 2025

🔱 Congratulations to the lucky player who snagged $15,479 on a $1.50 bet playing Drop & Lock Deep Sea Magic.🔮 pic.twitter.com/46tILqftS6 — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) April 10, 2025

Way to go, Walter!

Huge congratulations to Walter for his incredible victory! Landing 5 Aces playing Face Up Pai-Gow earned him a whopping $31,221 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/CWUJdYKIUi — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) April 9, 2025

Santa Fe Station

A quality deal.

🚨 LUCKY WINNER ALERT 🚨

This lucky winner at Santa Fe Station bet $25 and won a $10,000 jackpot! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/GOLcJUQqCv — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) April 7, 2025

