$546K slot jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino

A visitor from Michigan won a $546,000 jackpot on the Wizard of Oz slot machine at Four Queens ...
A visitor from Michigan won a $546,000 jackpot on the Wizard of Oz slot machine at Four Queens in downtown Las Vegas. (Four Queens via X)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 16, 2025 - 1:18 pm
 

A visitor from Michigan won a $546,000 jackpot on the Wizard of Oz slot machine at Four Queens in downtown Las Vegas, according to the casino’s social media account.

No other information was immediately available.

Linq win for $494K

On Sunday, guest Juliana V. won a mega jackpot of $494,420 when she hit a Royal Flush while playing Three Card Poker on her first hand of the morning.

On Sunday, guest Juliana V. of California won a mega jackpot of $494,420 when she hit a Royal F ...
On Sunday, guest Juliana V. of California won a mega jackpot of $494,420 when she hit a Royal Flush while playing Three Card Poker on her first hand of the morning Sunday, April 13, 2025, at the Linq in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

The player was visiting from Southern California to celebrate her 12th wedding anniversary and plans on using the money to extend her trip and pay off debt.

$216K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino

Hefty payday on a $125 spin.

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Hey, a buffalo.

Binion’s

Some five-figure collectibles here.

Boulder Station

Many aces in sight.

Cannery

Boom goes the dynamite.

Durango

A $1 goes a long way.

Dur

Four Queens

Triple Stars sets the pace at the downtown joint.

Main Street Station

More Dragon Link fun.

Palace Station

A nice $2.40 investment …

… and $25 is not too shabby, either.

Plaza

Congrats, Candi!

Sam’s Town

Having fun on the Boulder Strip.

Way to go, Walter!

Santa Fe Station

A quality deal.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

