$552K straight flush jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, said the winnings will be going into a retirement fund.

(Caesars Entertainment)

A visitor from Connecticut will never forget this Labor Day weekend.

The card player won $552,282 with a 7-card straight flush jackpot on a Face Up Pai Gow table.

The winning draw hit Saturday night at Paris Las Vegas, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, said the winnings will be going into a retirement fund.

Downtown jackpot

At Binion’s, North Carolina visitor Kristine won $5,005 while playing a 25-cent Spitfire Triple Double Diamond slot machine.

Beginner’s luck strikes again at Binion’s!! Kristine from North Carolina was playing a $.25 Spitfire Triple Double Diamond slot machine for a short time, hit the correct symbols & locked it up for an awesome $5,005.00 payday!#binions #binionslv #dtlv #jackpot pic.twitter.com/OGwS6JXh7S — Binion's (@BinionsLV) September 6, 2020

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.