111°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Casinos & Gaming

$552K straight flush jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2020 - 1:40 pm
 

A visitor from Connecticut will never forget this Labor Day weekend.

The card player won $552,282 with a 7-card straight flush jackpot on a Face Up Pai Gow table.

The winning draw hit Saturday night at Paris Las Vegas, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, said the winnings will be going into a retirement fund.

Downtown jackpot

At Binion’s, North Carolina visitor Kristine won $5,005 while playing a 25-cent Spitfire Triple Double Diamond slot machine.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Slots player hits for $111K at Las Vegas Valley casino
Slots player hits for $111K at Las Vegas Valley casino
2
Labor Day weekend traffic causes jam at Cajon Pass in California
Labor Day weekend traffic causes jam at Cajon Pass in California
3
Raiders, no matter the reason, missed on Lynn Bowden
Raiders, no matter the reason, missed on Lynn Bowden
4
Boats in Arizona, Texas supporting Trump find trouble
Boats in Arizona, Texas supporting Trump find trouble
5
30,000 pounds of Hatch chile gone in a flash, they’re roasting more
30,000 pounds of Hatch chile gone in a flash, they’re roasting more
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST