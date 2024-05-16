92°F
Casinos & Gaming

$569K table game jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas

A guest won a $569,470 Mega Jackpot with a clubs royal flush on Three Card Poker at Golden Nugg ...
A guest won a $569,470 Mega Jackpot with a clubs royal flush on Three Card Poker at Golden Nugget in Las Vegas. (Golden Nugget via X)
More Stories
Scott Sibella speaks at Resorts World Las Vegas on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase ...
Legal troubles for disgraced MGM exec are far from over
Casino executives and local officials cut a ribbon for the newly renovated STN Sportsbook at Su ...
152 feet of screens: Henderson casino unveils revamped sportsbook
Billionaire philanthropist Barry Diller in May 2021. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Billionaire media mogul officially receives Nevada gaming license
People watch the Mirage volcano go off Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/La ...
‘I fell in love’: Fans remember Mirage as closure looms
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2024 - 1:59 pm
 

Someone had more fun than others at the Golden Nugget.

A guest won a $569,470 Mega Jackpot with a clubs royal flush on Three Card Poker, according to the casino’s X account.

No other information was immediately available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Jokers Wild

Talk about being revved up like a deuce.

Palms

Big payout off $100 spin.

Sam’s Town

They apparently still have Double Red, White & Blue machines.

Santa Fe Station

Must have been fun for the players at Red Rock and Boulder all of a sudden hearing, “And here’s $987.”

Suncoast

Old school Buffalo.

Needed two aces and a kicker; get two aces and a kicker.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

