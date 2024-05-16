$569K table game jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas

The win was one of several recently across the Las Vegas Valley.

Legal troubles for disgraced MGM exec are far from over

A guest won a $569,470 Mega Jackpot with a clubs royal flush on Three Card Poker at Golden Nugget in Las Vegas. (Golden Nugget via X)

Someone had more fun than others at the Golden Nugget.

A guest won a $569,470 Mega Jackpot with a clubs royal flush on Three Card Poker, according to the casino’s X account.

No other information was immediately available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Jokers Wild

Talk about being revved up like a deuce.

💭 Dream big, win big! Shoutout to our latest jackpot winner on 10-play Dream Card Poker. They were dealt not one, not two, but FOUR deuces 10X, cashing out a cool $10K!! 🃏💰 pic.twitter.com/auwy1IwDUy — Jokers Wild Casino (@jokerswild) May 16, 2024

Palms

Big payout off $100 spin.

someone just took a fiery ride on Dragon Link to the tune of $44,030! play more, eat more, get more → https://t.co/HfA1pB3BrA#palmsisheretoplay #playstayslay pic.twitter.com/9TVFpCGSD6 — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) May 15, 2024

Sam’s Town

They apparently still have Double Red, White & Blue machines.

🔴⚪🔵 Celebrating a $10,000 jackpot win at Sam’s Town! ⭐ A $3 bet on Double Red White & Blue might be your ticket to the next big win. Stop by and try your luck today! pic.twitter.com/TRVIl8TLBI — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) May 16, 2024

Santa Fe Station

Must have been fun for the players at Red Rock and Boulder all of a sudden hearing, “And here’s $987.”

$133,884 JUMBO BAD BEAT POKER PROGRESSIVE HITS! Today, quad queens lost to a royal flush in the SF poker room. The losing hand received $21,907, the winning hand $15,213, the table $1,824, and everyone playing hold 'em at Red Rock, Santa Fe, and Boulder Station received $987. pic.twitter.com/5XxN9tOwoL — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) May 16, 2024

Suncoast

Old school Buffalo.

✨ Congratulations to this lucky jackpot winner who struck gold with a $16,459 win on Buffalo Link! 🎰🌟 Want to experience the thrill? Visit us to find your lucky game! pic.twitter.com/2sr81T3luL — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) May 16, 2024

Needed two aces and a kicker; get two aces and a kicker.

Congratulations to the lucky winner of this $10,000 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/tMvurR0Bxm — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) May 15, 2024

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.