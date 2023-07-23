$572K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

The win was one of several recently in the Las Vegas Valley.

A slots player at New York New York won $572,660.58 after hitting the jackpot on Wheel of Fortune Triple Red Hot 7s Gold Spin Slots. (IGT via Twitter)

The win came off a $1.75 wager, according to the Twitter account of IGT, the maker of the Wheel of Fortune machines.

No other information was immediately available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Not tough to beat.

Congratulations to this guest on the $10k win! pic.twitter.com/u7sqHu2NLS — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) July 23, 2023

Paris Las Vegas

Way to go, Yi!

Video poker winner! Congratulations to @CaesarsRewards guest Yi D K. on hitting a $100,000 jackpot playing Video Poker.💸 ✨ 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/05br2JCd5a — Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) July 19, 2023

Sunset Station

A 7-spot win caps the video keno haul.

4 CARD KENO JACKPOT 💰💰💰 Congrats to a lucky winner for hitting a $32,800 jackpot with a $16 bet 😁👍 pic.twitter.com/BXQ97AK2Lx — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) July 19, 2023

A $5.25 wager brings back plenty.

VIDEO POKER & WHEEL JACKPOT 🤑💰 Congrats to a lucky local for winning $27,863.84 with a $5.25 bet 🎉 Peep the charm at the bottom right 👀 pic.twitter.com/Q0CloqJ6jj — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) July 21, 2023

And 60 cents can work pretty well, too.

CATS, HATS, AND BATS JACKPOT 😸🎩🦇 Congrats to a lucky guest for winning $13,241.15 with a $0.60 bet 👏😍🎉 pic.twitter.com/uu550gQ9cS — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) July 23, 2023

Treasure Island

Congrats, Allison!

Our #WinnerWednesday Allison T just unlocked the treasure chest of the Dragon Link machine and took home a dazzling $10,953! 🎉💎 💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUSAir to join the club! pic.twitter.com/cnKoNtYvf8 — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) July 19, 2023

Tuscany

Collecting giants checks at the off-Strip property.

Big wins happen here at Tuscany Suites! 🎉 Congrats to our latest jackpot winners. Ready to be next? The slots are waiting for you. #TuscanyLV #JackpotWinners pic.twitter.com/wGVRlvZRmS — Tuscany Suites & Casino (@TuscanyCasino) July 22, 2023

