Casinos & Gaming

$572K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2023 - 9:01 am
 
A slots player at New York New York won $572,660.58 after hitting the jackpot on Wheel of Fortu ...
A slots player at New York New York won $572,660.58 after hitting the jackpot on Wheel of Fortune Triple Red Hot 7s Gold Spin Slots. (IGT via Twitter)

A slots player at New York-New York won $572,660.58 after hitting the jackpot on Wheel of Fortune Triple Red Hot 7s Gold Spin Slots.

The win came off a $1.75 wager, according to the Twitter account of IGT, the maker of the Wheel of Fortune machines.

No other information was immediately available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Not tough to beat.

Paris Las Vegas

Way to go, Yi!

Sunset Station

A 7-spot win caps the video keno haul.

A $5.25 wager brings back plenty.

And 60 cents can work pretty well, too.

Treasure Island

Congrats, Allison!

Tuscany

Collecting giants checks at the off-Strip property.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

