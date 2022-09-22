$573K progressive jackpot hits at Henderson casino

That’s all, folks, as one animated hog once said, for one big jackpot in Henderson.

Vicki Merida, left, of Summerlin won the progressive $573,777 on a retiring Quarter Millions machine Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Club Fortune Casino in Henderson. (Club Fortune Casino)

That’s all, folks, as one animated hog once said, for one big jackpot in Henderson.

Vicki Merida of Summerlin made the trek to Club Fortune Casino and won the progressive $573,777 on its retiring Quarter Millions machine.

Merida was playing for an hour when the jackpot hit around 3:30 a.m. Sept. 10, according to a casino spokesperson.

The casino had announced this month that the progressive would be awarded before the machines would shut down permanently.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Legendary Las Vegas performer Danny Thomas was known for spit takes.

WOW!!! Our lucky guest from Lancaster, CA hit the Spitfire Triple Stars progressive jackpot for $10,004.50! pic.twitter.com/Gj5RBckyqC — Binion's (@BinionsLV) September 19, 2022

Big score on Dollar Storm.

Pretty sweet! Bet $1.00, win $17,383.90 on our Dollar Storm game! pic.twitter.com/bM66ZxGoTe — Binion's (@BinionsLV) September 19, 2022

Excuse me, scores.

Lightning strikes again on our Dollar Storm progressive! Our lucky lady from Pennsylvania hit it for $10,119.14!!! pic.twitter.com/b2fsgL1OL9 — Binion's (@BinionsLV) September 20, 2022

Here comes the bride!

Lucky local Charolyn, who was just married yesterday, was playing a Smokin' Hot Stuff – Wicked Wheel penny progressive for about an hour. She got into a bonus & hit the Grand Jackpot for a whopping $17,836.62 payday!! Congrats on your wedding & your big time win!! pic.twitter.com/wQa2YKoqcM — Binion's (@BinionsLV) September 22, 2022

Boulder Station

Isn’t it nice when a machine is polite?

$11,531.18 JACKPOT! 🚨💰

A lucky local hit a big win after placing an 88 cent bet! pic.twitter.com/cN7CjLr674 — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) September 19, 2022

A 9-spot video keno jackpot!

HUGE KENO JACKPOT!! 🤩

BET ➡️ .20 cents

WIN ➡️ $15,056.65 💰 pic.twitter.com/p4fqCRoLI5 — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) September 21, 2022

California

Plenty of multiplication involved.

3X 2X 5X on a $5 spin netted this lucky local a hefty $20K payout! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/WWAw4ogMVB — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) September 20, 2022

Fremont

Ralph’s happy!

Hard to think of a more appropriately-named slot for a massive $19,060.75 handpay than ABUNDANT FORTUNE. 🤑 Congratulations to Ralph from Hawai’i, who scored this huge payout on a $4.40 bet that triggered the game’s winning bonus! 💵 pic.twitter.com/PxKQIzbYo2 — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) September 20, 2022

Gold Coast

A plethora of winners from the off-Strip establishment.

We had some more WONDERFUL winners at Gold Coast! Congratulations to all of our winners including one lucky guest who took home $32,527 on Wonder 4 Boost Gold! pic.twitter.com/1ZoMKpo0zy — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) September 19, 2022

Harrah’s

Impressive win on Ultimate Texas Hold’em!

Check out this Mega #Jackpot progressive for $61,032 on Ultimate Texas Hold’em in the #HeartofTheStrip! Who's going to be our next winner 👀🤑 Gambling Problem? Call 800-522-4700 pic.twitter.com/6aKBziJbUM — Harrah's Las Vegas (@HarrahsVegas) September 21, 2022

The Orleans

Fire Phoenix scorching for these winners.

Fire Phoenix Wicked Wheel was serving up some WICKED wins at The Orleans recently! Congratulations to some of our lucky jackpot winners! pic.twitter.com/MtX9m9jacr — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) September 20, 2022

Palace Station

It’s déjà vu at a different Station spot.

Another day, another jackpot! 🤩💰

BET 👉 .88 cents

WIN 👉 $10,463.44 pic.twitter.com/ANwH4kz7vP — Palace Station (@palacestation) September 19, 2022

Santa Fe Station

Covering all bases in the northwest.

Congrats to this local Boarding Pass member who hit

7 out of 7 x2 for $15,620 playing 4 card keno over the weekend! pic.twitter.com/8uWbmCcKYt — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) September 19, 2022

The Strat

Big hand (literally) for David!

What a royal win! 👑♠️ David won the $1 progressive jackpot on Heads Up Hold ‘Em with a payout of $23,153. 🤑 Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/OtIZmlHn8X — The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) September 20, 2022

Suncoast

What a win here!

⛈️ This lucky local braved the storm and made off with a $93,985.94 treasure! 💰 pic.twitter.com/ZPmIxSg0SS — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) September 20, 2022

Treasure Island

Debra locks it up!

Our feature for this week’s #WinnerWednesday is Debra A. who hit on the Lock It Link Machine for $18,385! https://t.co/MYhXDUSAir pic.twitter.com/GOR9KZzSB8 — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) September 21, 2022

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.