91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Casinos & Gaming

$573K progressive jackpot hits at Henderson casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2022 - 1:21 pm
 
Vicki Merida, left, of Summerlin won the progressive $573,777 on a retiring Quarter Millions ma ...
Vicki Merida, left, of Summerlin won the progressive $573,777 on a retiring Quarter Millions machine Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Club Fortune Casino in Henderson. (Club Fortune Casino)

That’s all, folks, as one animated hog once said, for one big jackpot in Henderson.

Vicki Merida of Summerlin made the trek to Club Fortune Casino and won the progressive $573,777 on its retiring Quarter Millions machine.

Merida was playing for an hour when the jackpot hit around 3:30 a.m. Sept. 10, according to a casino spokesperson.

The casino had announced this month that the progressive would be awarded before the machines would shut down permanently.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Legendary Las Vegas performer Danny Thomas was known for spit takes.

Big score on Dollar Storm.

Excuse me, scores.

Here comes the bride!

Boulder Station

Isn’t it nice when a machine is polite?

A 9-spot video keno jackpot!

California

Plenty of multiplication involved.

Fremont

Ralph’s happy!

Gold Coast

A plethora of winners from the off-Strip establishment.

Harrah’s

Impressive win on Ultimate Texas Hold’em!

The Orleans

Fire Phoenix scorching for these winners.

Palace Station

It’s déjà vu at a different Station spot.

Santa Fe Station

Covering all bases in the northwest.

The Strat

Big hand (literally) for David!

Suncoast

What a win here!

Treasure Island

Debra locks it up!

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Station Casinos clears hurdle for new North Las Vegas resort
Station Casinos clears hurdle for new North Las Vegas resort
2
CARTOONS: Why stupid people love conspiracy theories
CARTOONS: Why stupid people love conspiracy theories
3
County worker details angry text from Telles days before reporter killed
County worker details angry text from Telles days before reporter killed
4
Marijuana consumption lounges approved for Las Vegas
Marijuana consumption lounges approved for Las Vegas
5
5 shot at northeast Las Vegas birthday party
5 shot at northeast Las Vegas birthday party
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST