$574K table game win hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
The win was one of several recently in the Las Vegas area.
The hearts will go on for a local player.
Shawn Tiberio drew a seven-card straight flush in pai gow poker to win nearly $575,000 at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, according to the casino’s social media account.
The eight-through-ace of hearts progressive jackpot was worth $543,650, and he won an additional $30,769 on his fortune bonus for a total haul of $574,419.
No additional information was immediately available.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Boulder Station
It’s panda-tastic.
Congratulations to this guest
Dragon Link (Panda Link)
Bet $20.00
Winnings $17,724 pic.twitter.com/OYu8ovgNmJ
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 3, 2025
Not just another $10K win; it’s $10,001.25.
Congratulations to this guest
Double Double Bonus Poker
Bet $12.50
Winnings $10,001 pic.twitter.com/nUrn8kCE0W
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 2, 2025
Four Queens
A California visitor will head home happy.
Jackpot alert! 💸💵A lucky Californian took home $31,000 this weekend after a big win at Four Queens! 🎰🎉 #fremontstreet #jackpot pic.twitter.com/CzEQXkNSZB
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) March 3, 2025
Congrats, Talon!
All smiles at Four Queens this weekend 🎉🎰😄
Talon from North Dakota was playing Bank Buster progressive for a very short time. He got into a bonus & locked up the machine for an awesome $15,371.15 payday! #jackpot #moneymonday pic.twitter.com/fRvmabUvnR
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) March 3, 2025
Golden Nugget
Touch ’em all.
Just one spin away from your next jackpot moment 💎#Jackpot #Slots #Gamble #Casino #Vegas pic.twitter.com/dk1t6EswOI
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) March 4, 2025
M Resort
Great going on the 50-cent spin.
$14,761.30 jackpot WIN on just a 50 cent bet! 🎰🔥 pic.twitter.com/x8AjN9o0MT
— M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) March 4, 2025
Plaza
Way to go, Garrett!
🚨Winner Alert!🚨
Over the weekend, Garrett scored a huge win of $13,526! A big win on a $1.80 bet! Congrats on your win 💰🎉#PlazaLV #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/jMkgSiBFVk
— Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) March 4, 2025
Sam’s Town
Can’t beat an 88-cent spin to win.
Jackpot alert! A guest at Sam's Town transformed an $.88 bet into a whopping $10,921 jackpot on Dancing Drums Prosperity! pic.twitter.com/LZKDNDqVUs
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 4, 2025
Santa Fe Station
We might be nearing spring here, but someone is happy for autumn still.
CHA-CHING! 💸
A lucky winner won $19,542.18 from a $5 bet! pic.twitter.com/JMx6SUKyKr
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) March 4, 2025
South Point
Hurrah, Daniel!
Bingo Alert! 🎉 💫
Join us in giving a HUGE congratulations to Daniel, who just won $10,000 on a coverall max bonus in 52 numbers! 💰 pic.twitter.com/z9IpzD5F76
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) March 4, 2025
Wildfire
A no-brainer at Barley’s.
A lucky winner at Barley's hit this $24,000 jackpot with a triple spade Royal Flush. Big bets $30, big wins. pic.twitter.com/WeQXajCSGr
— Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) March 3, 2025
