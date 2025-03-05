48°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

$574K table game win hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

Shawn Tiberio drew a seven-card straight flush in pai gow poker to win nearly $575,000 at Green ...
Shawn Tiberio drew a seven-card straight flush in pai gow poker to win nearly $575,000 at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson. (Green Valley Ranch via X)
Shawn Tiberio drew a seven-card straight flush in pai gow poker to win nearly $575,000 at Green ...
Shawn Tiberio drew a seven-card straight flush in pai gow poker to win nearly $575,000 at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson. (Green Valley Ranch via X)
Shawn Tiberio drew a seven-card straight flush in pai gow poker to win nearly $575,000 at Green ...
Shawn Tiberio drew a seven-card straight flush in pai gow poker to win nearly $575,000 at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson. (Green Valley Ranch via X)
More Stories
A Megabucks slot machine is displayed at IGT Headquarters, on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Las Veg ...
Someone just won the Megabucks jackpot. Now what?
A helicopter cruises beyond the Whiskey Pete's Hotel & Casino on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, in ...
How long could Primm’s Whiskey Pete’s casino remain closed?
The Lucky Bunny Suite is the latest themed booking option at the off-Strip Westgate hotel-casin ...
Off-Strip casino-hotel unveils new ‘Lucky Bunny’ suite, more gaming news
CEO of Strip casino’s parent company resigns, successor named
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 5, 2025 - 7:28 am
 

The hearts will go on for a local player.

Shawn Tiberio drew a seven-card straight flush in pai gow poker to win nearly $575,000 at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, according to the casino’s social media account.

The eight-through-ace of hearts progressive jackpot was worth $543,650, and he won an additional $30,769 on his fortune bonus for a total haul of $574,419.

No additional information was immediately available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

It’s panda-tastic.

Not just another $10K win; it’s $10,001.25.

Four Queens

A California visitor will head home happy.

Congrats, Talon!

Golden Nugget

Touch ’em all.

M Resort

Great going on the 50-cent spin.

Plaza

Way to go, Garrett!

Sam’s Town

Can’t beat an 88-cent spin to win.

Santa Fe Station

We might be nearing spring here, but someone is happy for autumn still.

South Point

Hurrah, Daniel!

Wildfire

A no-brainer at Barley’s.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES