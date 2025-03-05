$574K table game win hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

The win was one of several recently in the Las Vegas area.

Someone just won the Megabucks jackpot. Now what?

Shawn Tiberio drew a seven-card straight flush in pai gow poker to win nearly $575,000 at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson. (Green Valley Ranch via X)

Shawn Tiberio drew a seven-card straight flush in pai gow poker to win nearly $575,000 at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson. (Green Valley Ranch via X)

Shawn Tiberio drew a seven-card straight flush in pai gow poker to win nearly $575,000 at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson. (Green Valley Ranch via X)

The hearts will go on for a local player.

Shawn Tiberio drew a seven-card straight flush in pai gow poker to win nearly $575,000 at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, according to the casino’s social media account.

The eight-through-ace of hearts progressive jackpot was worth $543,650, and he won an additional $30,769 on his fortune bonus for a total haul of $574,419.

No additional information was immediately available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

It’s panda-tastic.

Congratulations to this guest

Dragon Link (Panda Link)

Bet $20.00

Winnings $17,724 pic.twitter.com/OYu8ovgNmJ — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 3, 2025

Not just another $10K win; it’s $10,001.25.

Congratulations to this guest

Double Double Bonus Poker

Bet $12.50

Winnings $10,001 pic.twitter.com/nUrn8kCE0W — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 2, 2025

Four Queens

A California visitor will head home happy.

Jackpot alert! 💸💵A lucky Californian took home $31,000 this weekend after a big win at Four Queens! 🎰🎉 #fremontstreet #jackpot pic.twitter.com/CzEQXkNSZB — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) March 3, 2025

Congrats, Talon!

All smiles at Four Queens this weekend 🎉🎰😄

Talon from North Dakota was playing Bank Buster progressive for a very short time. He got into a bonus & locked up the machine for an awesome $15,371.15 payday! #jackpot #moneymonday pic.twitter.com/fRvmabUvnR — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) March 3, 2025

Golden Nugget

Touch ’em all.

M Resort

Great going on the 50-cent spin.

$14,761.30 jackpot WIN on just a 50 cent bet! 🎰🔥 pic.twitter.com/x8AjN9o0MT — M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) March 4, 2025

Plaza

Way to go, Garrett!

🚨Winner Alert!🚨

Over the weekend, Garrett scored a huge win of $13,526! A big win on a $1.80 bet! Congrats on your win 💰🎉#PlazaLV #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/jMkgSiBFVk — Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) March 4, 2025

Sam’s Town

Can’t beat an 88-cent spin to win.

Jackpot alert! A guest at Sam's Town transformed an $.88 bet into a whopping $10,921 jackpot on Dancing Drums Prosperity! pic.twitter.com/LZKDNDqVUs — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 4, 2025

Santa Fe Station

We might be nearing spring here, but someone is happy for autumn still.

CHA-CHING! 💸

A lucky winner won $19,542.18 from a $5 bet! pic.twitter.com/JMx6SUKyKr — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) March 4, 2025

South Point

Hurrah, Daniel!

Bingo Alert! 🎉 💫 Join us in giving a HUGE congratulations to Daniel, who just won $10,000 on a coverall max bonus in 52 numbers! 💰 pic.twitter.com/z9IpzD5F76 — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) March 4, 2025

Wildfire

A no-brainer at Barley’s.

A lucky winner at Barley's hit this $24,000 jackpot with a triple spade Royal Flush. Big bets $30, big wins. pic.twitter.com/WeQXajCSGr — Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) March 3, 2025

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.