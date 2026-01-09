48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

$576K table game jackpot hits at off-Strip casino

A player drew a 10-high diamonds straight flush Wednesday, Jan 7, 2026, to win $576,540 at the ...
A player drew a 10-high diamonds straight flush Wednesday, Jan 7, 2026, to win $576,540 at the Palms in Las Vegas. (Palms)
More Stories
Gaming industry CEO John Acres addresses a group at a luncheon at the Ahern Hotel on how the ga ...
‘We’ve lost our bravery’: Gaming entrepreneur calls on Vegas casinos to stop nickel-and-diming
Attendees flood into the main entrance during the opening of the Durango hotel-casino high-limi ...
For 50th anniversary, Station investing millions in properties
Construction of Hard Rock’s Guitar Tower on pace for targeted opening
A man holds a betting sheet as he waits in line to bet on the NCAA basketball tournament at Wes ...
Prediction markets could change sports betting nationwide, report says
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2026 - 9:51 am
 

A local player turned his first attempt at Face Up Pai Gow Poker turned into a profitable one.

The player drew a 10-high diamonds straight flush Wednesday to win $576,540, according to a casino spokesperson.

The big winning didn’t stop there at the casino. Brett collected a six-figure win on Huff N’ Even More Puff to lead the way.

Other winners in the Las Vegas Valley

Durango

Success on Three Card Poker.

Palace Station

Winning along Sahara Avenue.

Palms

Thomas sets the pace for even more winners off the Strip.

Sam’s Town

Jackpots along Boulder Highway.

South Point

Way to go, Gonzalo!

Suncoast

Congrats, Jack!

Sunset Station

Having fun in Henderson.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Visitation to Las Vegas down 5.2% in November
By / RJ

Nevada casino gaming win is closing out 2025 strong with the second straight monthly percentage increase in November and it did it without a big boost from the Strip, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Wednesday.

MORE STORIES