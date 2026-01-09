$576K table game jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
The win was one of several across the Las Vegas Valley.
A local player turned his first attempt at Face Up Pai Gow Poker turned into a profitable one.
The player drew a 10-high diamonds straight flush Wednesday to win $576,540, according to a casino spokesperson.
The big winning didn’t stop there at the casino. Brett collected a six-figure win on Huff N’ Even More Puff to lead the way.
Congratulations to Brett for the first HUGE $104,277 win of 2026. 🐺💨 @LightNWonder pic.twitter.com/BT3uWWcgf0
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) January 7, 2026
Other winners in the Las Vegas Valley
Durango
Success on Three Card Poker.
Big news coming out of Durango from all corners this morning! 🤑 A $56,000 Royal Flush was just hit from this lucky Las Vegas local while playing 3 Card Poker. 💯 pic.twitter.com/jtu3PQY2vx
— Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) January 8, 2026
Palace Station
Winning along Sahara Avenue.
We love us a cash pay!
$11,166.10 😍 pic.twitter.com/heMg7j7VXR
— Palace Station (@palacestation) January 3, 2026
Congratulations to this lucky guest who won $11,052.00 playing Phoenix Link! pic.twitter.com/dlW2oi4DU2
— Palace Station (@palacestation) January 7, 2026
Palms
Thomas sets the pace for even more winners off the Strip.
The Wicked Wheel finally met its match. Shoutout to Thomas for landing a $14,578.71 payout! Give him a virtual high-five for showing that machine who’s boss. 🙌 #OYOLasVegas #Slots #Jackpot #WinnerWinner #VivaLasOYO pic.twitter.com/SPpOlJKDFb
— OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) January 6, 2026
Collease closed out 2025 in style: $2 → $39,379! 🤑#Jackpot #PalmsLV pic.twitter.com/D5XhCfgqxF
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) January 4, 2026
Two jackpots at midnight! 2026 didn’t waste time. Two winners rang in 2026 with $24,640 and $27,058. Who’s ready to make 2026 their winning year?#PalmsLV pic.twitter.com/zoNqFITAVk
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) January 3, 2026
$33,695 off a $1.76 bet and the year is just getting started. 🥁🎉 @lightnwonder pic.twitter.com/zakkkmS4Qi
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) January 7, 2026
Sam’s Town
Jackpots along Boulder Highway.
A .60 bet turned into a $12,314 win on the Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel! Congratulations to our lucky guest for hitting the grand progressive jackpot in the bonus round! 🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/c2fAdNYRlr
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) January 5, 2026
Congratulations to the lucky winner of this jackpot for $12,380!! pic.twitter.com/4hdOYB5HZy
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) January 8, 2026
South Point
Way to go, Gonzalo!
JACKPOT ALERT🎰🎉
Congratulations to Gonzalo G, who won $50,897.64 on a Grand Progressive, playing Black Diamond!
Your next jackpot could be a spin away. Will you be our next big winner?! 💰 pic.twitter.com/pft9XP5iBH
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) January 5, 2026
Suncoast
Congrats, Jack!
They call it Panda 🐼 Magic✨! Congratulations on your $13,320 win, Jack! pic.twitter.com/VPkJRacIsg
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) January 9, 2026
Sunset Station
Having fun in Henderson.
When you bet big, you win big! Congratulations to the Boarding Pass member who bet $50 on Tiger Dragon and won a progressive jackpot worth $10,854.80. 💰 pic.twitter.com/PxICQD3kjR
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) January 4, 2026
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.