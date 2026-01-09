$576K table game jackpot hits at off-Strip casino

The win was one of several across the Las Vegas Valley.

A player drew a 10-high diamonds straight flush Wednesday, Jan 7, 2026, to win $576,540 at the Palms in Las Vegas. (Palms)

A local player turned his first attempt at Face Up Pai Gow Poker turned into a profitable one.

The player drew a 10-high diamonds straight flush Wednesday to win $576,540, according to a casino spokesperson.

The big winning didn’t stop there at the casino. Brett collected a six-figure win on Huff N’ Even More Puff to lead the way.

Congratulations to Brett for the first HUGE $104,277 win of 2026. 🐺💨 @LightNWonder pic.twitter.com/BT3uWWcgf0 — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) January 7, 2026

Other winners in the Las Vegas Valley

Durango

Success on Three Card Poker.

Big news coming out of Durango from all corners this morning! 🤑 A $56,000 Royal Flush was just hit from this lucky Las Vegas local while playing 3 Card Poker. 💯 pic.twitter.com/jtu3PQY2vx — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) January 8, 2026

Palace Station

Winning along Sahara Avenue.

We love us a cash pay!

$11,166.10 😍 pic.twitter.com/heMg7j7VXR — Palace Station (@palacestation) January 3, 2026

Congratulations to this lucky guest who won $11,052.00 playing Phoenix Link! pic.twitter.com/dlW2oi4DU2 — Palace Station (@palacestation) January 7, 2026

Palms

Thomas sets the pace for even more winners off the Strip.

The Wicked Wheel finally met its match. Shoutout to Thomas for landing a $14,578.71 payout! Give him a virtual high-five for showing that machine who’s boss. 🙌 #OYOLasVegas #Slots #Jackpot #WinnerWinner #VivaLasOYO pic.twitter.com/SPpOlJKDFb — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) January 6, 2026

Two jackpots at midnight! 2026 didn’t waste time. Two winners rang in 2026 with $24,640 and $27,058. Who’s ready to make 2026 their winning year?#PalmsLV pic.twitter.com/zoNqFITAVk — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) January 3, 2026

$33,695 off a $1.76 bet and the year is just getting started. 🥁🎉 @lightnwonder pic.twitter.com/zakkkmS4Qi — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) January 7, 2026

Sam’s Town

Jackpots along Boulder Highway.

A .60 bet turned into a $12,314 win on the Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel! Congratulations to our lucky guest for hitting the grand progressive jackpot in the bonus round! 🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/c2fAdNYRlr — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) January 5, 2026

Congratulations to the lucky winner of this jackpot for $12,380!! pic.twitter.com/4hdOYB5HZy — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) January 8, 2026

South Point

Way to go, Gonzalo!

JACKPOT ALERT🎰🎉 Congratulations to Gonzalo G, who won $50,897.64 on a Grand Progressive, playing Black Diamond! Your next jackpot could be a spin away. Will you be our next big winner?! 💰 pic.twitter.com/pft9XP5iBH — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) January 5, 2026

Suncoast

Congrats, Jack!

They call it Panda 🐼 Magic✨! Congratulations on your $13,320 win, Jack! pic.twitter.com/VPkJRacIsg — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) January 9, 2026

Sunset Station

Having fun in Henderson.

When you bet big, you win big! Congratulations to the Boarding Pass member who bet $50 on Tiger Dragon and won a progressive jackpot worth $10,854.80. 💰 pic.twitter.com/PxICQD3kjR — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) January 4, 2026

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.