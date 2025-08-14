$595K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
The six-figure win was one of several jackpots recently at casinos across the Las Vegas Valley.
A slots player won more than a half-million dollars this week at a Las Vegas casino.
On a $3 spin, the player hit for $595,830 Sunday on a Wheel of Fortune Collector’s Edition 4D machine at Wynn Las Vegas, according to an International Game Technology spokesperson.
IGT licenses the Wheel of Fortune machines.
Jackpot handpay at @WynnLasVegas! 🥳 One player visiting Las Vegas won over $595,000 playing Wheel of Fortune 4D Collector's Edition Video Slots on a $3 bet! Please help us congratulate the lucky winner! 🎉
🎰 Won August 10#IGT #IGTGaming #jackpots #videoslots #slots #casino pic.twitter.com/UD1xTGtzjn
— IGT Jackpots (@IGTJackpots) August 13, 2025
The winner chose to remain anonymous.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Cannery
A big win on a 50-cent spin.
Please help us congratulate our guest on turning a $0.50 bet into an $11k win! pic.twitter.com/M0dsTG2bLk
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) August 12, 2025
Durango
I like the small print: “And a normal win of $55.”
That feeling when that Bonus hits! 🥳 >>>
Congratulations to this lucky winner who’s walking away with this $19,000 jackpot on a $0.88 bet! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Bqsk6jidzq
— Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) August 13, 2025
M Resort
Huge windfall from a $1.76 spin.
#WinningWednesday $1.76 bet won the $12,868 Top Progressive! 🤩🚨‼️ pic.twitter.com/RDetmZ3Bv9
— M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) August 13, 2025
Palace Station
Not too shabby with 75 cents, either.
Tiger & Dragon Cash Jackpot! 💰 💰 💰
BET: $0.75
WIN: $24,204.97 pic.twitter.com/We1DRGgiLO
— Palace Station (@palacestation) August 12, 2025
Confidence in the Buffalo.
Wonder 4 Boost Gold Jackpot at Palace Station‼️
$18,519.35 💸 pic.twitter.com/iQ3ePNgwlf
— Palace Station (@palacestation) August 13, 2025
Palms
Having fun with the Club.
💸 Club Serrano Member Hits $45,000 Jackpot Playing Pai Gow Poker!#PalmsLV #Jackpot #ClubSerrano pic.twitter.com/9hy5muygOx
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) August 14, 2025
Plaza
Grabbing the gongs.
✨BIG WIN ALERT✨
Congratulations to this guest on their huge win - turning a $2.50 bet into a $10,213.96 jackpot 🎉💰#PlazaLV #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/xhqMpeeJiq
— Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) August 12, 2025
Sunset Station
Way to go, Kirstine!
🚨JACKPOT ALERT 🚨 Huge congratulations to Kirstine Christensen, the lucky Boarding Pass member who won a progressive worth $68,650.00 after hitting a Royal Flush on Texas Hold'em. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/rTqIhlQUto
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 12, 2025
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.