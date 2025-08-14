$595K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

The six-figure win was one of several jackpots recently at casinos across the Las Vegas Valley.

A slots player won more than a half-million dollars this week at a Las Vegas casino.

On a $3 spin, the player hit for $595,830 Sunday on a Wheel of Fortune Collector’s Edition 4D machine at Wynn Las Vegas, according to an International Game Technology spokesperson.

IGT licenses the Wheel of Fortune machines.

Jackpot handpay at @WynnLasVegas! 🥳 One player visiting Las Vegas won over $595,000 playing Wheel of Fortune 4D Collector's Edition Video Slots on a $3 bet! Please help us congratulate the lucky winner! 🎉 🎰 Won August 10#IGT #IGTGaming #jackpots #videoslots #slots #casino pic.twitter.com/UD1xTGtzjn — IGT Jackpots (@IGTJackpots) August 13, 2025

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Cannery

A big win on a 50-cent spin.

Please help us congratulate our guest on turning a $0.50 bet into an $11k win! pic.twitter.com/M0dsTG2bLk — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) August 12, 2025

Durango

I like the small print: “And a normal win of $55.”

That feeling when that Bonus hits! 🥳 >>> Congratulations to this lucky winner who’s walking away with this $19,000 jackpot on a $0.88 bet! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Bqsk6jidzq — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) August 13, 2025

M Resort

Huge windfall from a $1.76 spin.

#WinningWednesday $1.76 bet won the $12,868 Top Progressive! 🤩🚨‼️ pic.twitter.com/RDetmZ3Bv9 — M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) August 13, 2025

Palace Station

Not too shabby with 75 cents, either.

Tiger & Dragon Cash Jackpot! 💰 💰 💰

BET: $0.75

WIN: $24,204.97 pic.twitter.com/We1DRGgiLO — Palace Station (@palacestation) August 12, 2025

Confidence in the Buffalo.

Wonder 4 Boost Gold Jackpot at Palace Station‼️

$18,519.35 💸 pic.twitter.com/iQ3ePNgwlf — Palace Station (@palacestation) August 13, 2025

Palms

Having fun with the Club.

Plaza

Grabbing the gongs.

✨BIG WIN ALERT✨

Congratulations to this guest on their huge win - turning a $2.50 bet into a $10,213.96 jackpot 🎉💰#PlazaLV #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/xhqMpeeJiq — Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) August 12, 2025

Sunset Station

Way to go, Kirstine!

🚨JACKPOT ALERT 🚨 Huge congratulations to Kirstine Christensen, the lucky Boarding Pass member who won a progressive worth $68,650.00 after hitting a Royal Flush on Texas Hold'em. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/rTqIhlQUto — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 12, 2025

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

