94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

$595K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

Wynn Las Vegas (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Wynn Las Vegas (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
More Stories
A marshal handcuffs Jeffrey Martin, who stands next to a handcuffed Mark Branco, left, in Judge ...
It wasn’t ‘Ocean’s 11,’ but these cheaters took $1.2M from Bellagio — and landed in ‘Black Book’
Hollow quarter rolls, where employees could insert a hair roller into the coin wrappers to be s ...
Yo-yos, kickstands and monkey paws: How slot cheats stole big and landed in ‘Black Book’
A new analysis from the American Gaming Association claims that 31.9 percent of the total U.S. ...
Casino lobby says illegal operators control one-third of U.S. gambling activity
Conventioneers line up to play Squid Game at the Light and Wonder booth at G2E Las Vegas at San ...
This Las Vegas company is leaving Nasdaq, and other gaming news
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2025 - 8:58 am
 

A slots player won more than a half-million dollars this week at a Las Vegas casino.

On a $3 spin, the player hit for $595,830 Sunday on a Wheel of Fortune Collector’s Edition 4D machine at Wynn Las Vegas, according to an International Game Technology spokesperson.

IGT licenses the Wheel of Fortune machines.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Cannery

A big win on a 50-cent spin.

Durango

I like the small print: “And a normal win of $55.”

M Resort

Huge windfall from a $1.76 spin.

Palace Station

Not too shabby with 75 cents, either.

Confidence in the Buffalo.

Palms

Having fun with the Club.

Plaza

Grabbing the gongs.

Sunset Station

Way to go, Kirstine!

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES