$599K table game jackpot won in Reno
Other sizable jackpots were won across the Las Vegas Valley this past week.
Regan found a way to party in Reno.
Some might say it's luck, Regan might say it’s talent! 💰This Progressive Pot WINNER is taking home a whomping $599,457! Congratulations ✨
— Silver Legacy Resort (@SilverLegacy) July 19, 2021
He won a $599,457 progressive jackpot Saturday at Silver Legacy Casino, according to the casino’s Twitter account.
No other information was immediately available.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
California
Aaron G. won $12,500 on a Wheel of Fortune machine.
Yelling… * WHEEL OF FORTUNE* ‼️ Congratulations going out to Aaron on this fortunate $12,500 win! pic.twitter.com/OpnXQXx9B4
— California Casino (@thecalcasino) July 17, 2021
Marvin hit a $16,038.76 jackpot.
Congratulations, Marvin, YOU ARE A WINNER! $16,038.76 to be exact! pic.twitter.com/O7IawEY7Oz
— California Casino (@thecalcasino) July 19, 2021
Casino Royale
A video poker player had a nice draw, good for $40,000.
🚨 Winner, WINNER 🚨What a win! 🙌😁 $40,000.00 💰 🤑 Congrats to the lucky winner! #CasinoRoyaleVIP #VegasJackpots pic.twitter.com/htItxt1FWA
— Casino Royale Hotel (@CasinoRoyaleVIP) July 18, 2021
Fremont
Joseph won $10,000 on Ten Times Pay.
Joseph's new favorite game has got to be Ten Times Pay after hitting this 10k payday! pic.twitter.com/9fY7YkLdSi
— Fremont Casino (@fremont) July 13, 2021
Green Valley Ranch
One lucky guest hit a $11,292 jackpot.
JACKPOT 🤑 Congrats to our lucky guest that hit a $11,292 jackpot over the weekend 👏 pic.twitter.com/Lo8qTc6m2r
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) July 19, 2021
A $33 wager turned into $27.000 for one player.
A $33 bet resulted in a $27K J A C K P O T for one lucky guest here at GVR 🎰 pic.twitter.com/581whpMl9R
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) July 19, 2021
Harrah’s Las Vegas
A guest from Palmdale, California, hit the major jackpot on Three Card Poker on Saturday for $64,940.
Harrah’s Laughlin
Vandanaa won $10,031 on Lightning Strikes.
⚡ ⚡ Lightning Strikes $10,031 #WINNER !! Congratulations Vandanaa 💰 💰 @HarrahsLaughlin #laughlin #caesarsrewards #harrahslaughlin #caesarsentertainment
— Harrah's Laughlin (@HarrahsLaughlin) July 17, 2021
Suncoast
Daniel won $10,533 on Lazer Lock.
Congratulations to Daniel on his BIG WIN of $10,533 while playing the Lazer Lock slot at Suncoast! #SuncoastCasino #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/vj1K9a8GSf
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) July 15, 2021
Sunset Station
A slots player won more than $25,000.
🤑 JACKPOT 🤑 Congrats to our lucky $25K winner! pic.twitter.com/QZjGBOIkoS
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) July 19, 2021
