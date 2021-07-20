$599K table game jackpot won in Reno

Other sizable jackpots were won across the Las Vegas Valley this past week.

Regan found a way to party in Reno.

Some might say it's luck, Regan might say it’s talent! 💰This Progressive Pot WINNER is taking home a whomping $599,457! Congratulations ✨ If you think you or someone you care about may have a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/vCJQc4mysX — Silver Legacy Resort (@SilverLegacy) July 19, 2021

He won a $599,457 progressive jackpot Saturday at Silver Legacy Casino, according to the casino’s Twitter account.

No other information was immediately available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

California

Aaron G. won $12,500 on a Wheel of Fortune machine.

Yelling… * WHEEL OF FORTUNE* ‼️ Congratulations going out to Aaron on this fortunate $12,500 win! pic.twitter.com/OpnXQXx9B4 — California Casino (@thecalcasino) July 17, 2021

Marvin hit a $16,038.76 jackpot.

Congratulations, Marvin, YOU ARE A WINNER! $16,038.76 to be exact! pic.twitter.com/O7IawEY7Oz — California Casino (@thecalcasino) July 19, 2021

Casino Royale

A video poker player had a nice draw, good for $40,000.

Fremont

Joseph won $10,000 on Ten Times Pay.

Joseph's new favorite game has got to be Ten Times Pay after hitting this 10k payday! pic.twitter.com/9fY7YkLdSi — Fremont Casino (@fremont) July 13, 2021

Green Valley Ranch

One lucky guest hit a $11,292 jackpot.

JACKPOT 🤑 Congrats to our lucky guest that hit a $11,292 jackpot over the weekend 👏 pic.twitter.com/Lo8qTc6m2r — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) July 19, 2021

A $33 wager turned into $27.000 for one player.

A $33 bet resulted in a $27K J A C K P O T for one lucky guest here at GVR 🎰 pic.twitter.com/581whpMl9R — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) July 19, 2021

Harrah’s Las Vegas

A guest from Palmdale, California, hit the major jackpot on Three Card Poker on Saturday for $64,940.

Harrah’s Laughlin

Vandanaa won $10,031 on Lightning Strikes.

Suncoast

Daniel won $10,533 on Lazer Lock.

Congratulations to Daniel on his BIG WIN of $10,533 while playing the Lazer Lock slot at Suncoast! #SuncoastCasino #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/vj1K9a8GSf — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) July 15, 2021

Sunset Station

A slots player won more than $25,000.

🤑 JACKPOT 🤑 Congrats to our lucky $25K winner! pic.twitter.com/QZjGBOIkoS — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) July 19, 2021

