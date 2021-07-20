98°F
Casinos & Gaming

$599K table game jackpot won in Reno

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2021 - 6:20 pm
 
(Caesars Entertainment)
(Caesars Entertainment)

Regan found a way to party in Reno.

He won a $599,457 progressive jackpot Saturday at Silver Legacy Casino, according to the casino’s Twitter account.

No other information was immediately available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

California

Aaron G. won $12,500 on a Wheel of Fortune machine.

Marvin hit a $16,038.76 jackpot.

Casino Royale

A video poker player had a nice draw, good for $40,000.

Fremont

Joseph won $10,000 on Ten Times Pay.

Green Valley Ranch

One lucky guest hit a $11,292 jackpot.

A $33 wager turned into $27.000 for one player.

Harrah’s Las Vegas

A guest from Palmdale, California, hit the major jackpot on Three Card Poker on Saturday for $64,940.

(Caesars Entertainment)
(Caesars Entertainment)

Harrah’s Laughlin

Vandanaa won $10,031 on Lightning Strikes.

Suncoast

Daniel won $10,533 on Lazer Lock.

Sunset Station

A slots player won more than $25,000.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

