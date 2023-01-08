$6.4M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

(Caesars Entertainment)

Someone won a chance to possibly purchase 32 million Mega Millions tickets.

Thomas Zanot of Las Vegas won a $6,443,401 progressive jackpot after drawing a straight flush on pai gow poker at the Flamingo, the casino’s Twitter account posted Sunday.

The cards were eight, nine, 10, jack, queen and ace of spades with a joker. In pai gow, a joker can be used as an ace or to complete a straight and/or flush.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

This would be 5,000 Mega Millions tickets, with a few steak dinners to spare.

Cannery

For now, we’re done doing the Mega Millions conversion math.

88 CENTS ▶️ $11,669 👀 Congrats on the win! pic.twitter.com/sdLG2GE7mt — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) January 8, 2023

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.