Casinos & Gaming

$6.4M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2023 - 11:24 am
 
(Caesars Entertainment)
(Caesars Entertainment)

Someone won a chance to possibly purchase 32 million Mega Millions tickets.

Thomas Zanot of Las Vegas won a $6,443,401 progressive jackpot after drawing a straight flush on pai gow poker at the Flamingo, the casino’s Twitter account posted Sunday.

The cards were eight, nine, 10, jack, queen and ace of spades with a joker. In pai gow, a joker can be used as an ace or to complete a straight and/or flush.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

This would be 5,000 Mega Millions tickets, with a few steak dinners to spare.

Cannery

For now, we’re done doing the Mega Millions conversion math.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

