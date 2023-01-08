$6.4M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
Thomas Zanot of Las Vegas won a $6,443,401 progressive jackpot after drawing a straight flush on pai gow poker at the Flamingo, the casino’s Twitter account posted Sunday.
The cards were eight, nine, 10, jack, queen and ace of spades with a joker. In pai gow, a joker can be used as an ace or to complete a straight and/or flush.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Boulder Station
$10,753.63 JACKPOT! 🤩
Bet 👉 $2.00 pic.twitter.com/PqZiZLZxCI
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) January 6, 2023
Cannery
88 CENTS ▶️ $11,669 👀
Congrats on the win! pic.twitter.com/sdLG2GE7mt
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) January 8, 2023
