58°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

6-figure jackpots hit on, off Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 15, 2024 - 3:10 pm
 
A California visitor hit a six-card straight flush and won $113,581 while playing I Luv Suits p ...
A California visitor hit a six-card straight flush and won $113,581 while playing I Luv Suits poker Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at the Flamingo in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Six-figure jackpots were popular this weekend in Las Vegas.

At the Flamingo, a California visitor hit a six-card straight flush and won $113,581 while playing I Luv Suits poker, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

At South Point, a local player won $100,000 on a $50 spin playing a Triple Stars slot machine.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

A Dragon Link jackpot sets the pace.

California

Pelasio’s $13,000-plus jackpot leads the way.

Durango

Way to go, Joseph!

Ellis Island

The off-Strip casino is letting it be known it is has more than karaoke.

(Ellis Island)
(Ellis Island)

(Ellis Island)
(Ellis Island)

(Ellis Island)
(Ellis Island)

Fremont

A plethora of winners hit downtown.

Gold Coast

Cranking on the video keno.

The Orleans

A lamp cloaked in mystery and dollars.

Rampart

A $22,000 jackpot on Big Hot Flaming Pots leads the way.

Suncoast

I sincerely hope the longtime headliner at the Tropicana is getting a cut from this.

Santa Fe Station

The northwest Las Vegas Valley mainstay honors a pair of winners.

Sunset Station

Big return on a $20 play.

Jackpot unlocked after $6 spin.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
1
Thousands go without power in Nevada after high winds down power lines
Thousands go without power in Nevada after high winds down power lines
2
CARTOONS: What George Washington really thinks of Biden
CARTOONS: What George Washington really thinks of Biden
3
CARTOON: The House of Donald
CARTOON: The House of Donald
4
Costco stores in Las Vegas add new item to food court menu
Costco stores in Las Vegas add new item to food court menu
5
Swift would need a mad dash to make Las Vegas Super Bowl
Swift would need a mad dash to make Las Vegas Super Bowl
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
$360K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$360K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$389K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$389K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Strip casino
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Strip casino
6 jackpots worth $1.3M hit at Strip casinos
6 jackpots worth $1.3M hit at Strip casinos
$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
Wedding anniversary celebration turns into $120K Strip jackpot
Wedding anniversary celebration turns into $120K Strip jackpot