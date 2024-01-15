6-figure jackpots hit on, off Las Vegas Strip
The two big prizes were among several recent jackpots won recently across the Las Vegas Valley.
Six-figure jackpots were popular this weekend in Las Vegas.
At the Flamingo, a California visitor hit a six-card straight flush and won $113,581 while playing I Luv Suits poker, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
At South Point, a local player won $100,000 on a $50 spin playing a Triple Stars slot machine.
Congratulations to this big jackpot winner! 🎉🌟
Luck was on this Las Vegas local's side as they hit a whopping $100,000 jackpot with a $25 denomination and a 2-coin bet! 🎰💰 pic.twitter.com/k1j9YBTvOC
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) January 15, 2024
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Binion’s
A Dragon Link jackpot sets the pace.
🎉 Congratulations to this incredible trio of winners! 🥳🎁 Come to Binion's because you might be the next one to win! #Binions #LasVegas #MoneyMonday pic.twitter.com/tGuOQywt4w
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) January 15, 2024
California
Pelasio’s $13,000-plus jackpot leads the way.
It's raining jackpots over here!!! 💰💰 Congratulations to our lucky guests! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/vbpGKz71ew
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) January 13, 2024
Durango
Way to go, Joseph!
Congrats to Joseph on this $10k win! What a jackpot. pic.twitter.com/F5w8gK9sQ1
— Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) January 15, 2024
Ellis Island
The off-Strip casino is letting it be known it is has more than karaoke.
Fremont
A plethora of winners hit downtown.
WINNER, WINNER!!! Congratulations to these lucky guests! 🤑🎰 pic.twitter.com/3qbwmyLFs2
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) January 12, 2024
Gold Coast
Cranking on the video keno.
$14K BAR-TOP KENO HIT 👀
7/7 on 2 out of 4 cards paid out handsomely for this lucky Gold Coast winner! pic.twitter.com/Kp585jG0CP
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) January 13, 2024
The Orleans
A lamp cloaked in mystery and dollars.
Who needs a genie when MYSTERY LAMP is dolling out $12,270 handpays?! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/XkzourtBOC
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) January 13, 2024
Rampart
A $22,000 jackpot on Big Hot Flaming Pots leads the way.
Happy Monday, everyone! 💰💰💰 Congratulations to all the lucky winners who walked away with some extra cash in their pockets. 🤑 Who knows, maybe today could be your lucky day too! 💸 Good luck and have a great start to your week! #RampartCasino #JackpotWinners #HappyMonday pic.twitter.com/rotZYiATJL
— Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) January 15, 2024
Suncoast
I sincerely hope the longtime headliner at the Tropicana is getting a cut from this.
Who rules the roost? 🐓 The lucky winner of this $13,240.47 jackpot! 🐤 🐥 pic.twitter.com/mWS1kajeaK
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) January 15, 2024
Santa Fe Station
The northwest Las Vegas Valley mainstay honors a pair of winners.
Some nice progressive jackpots hit over the weekend at Santa Fe, including:
-A local hitting $16,640.42 on Rich Little Piggies
-A local hitting $12,398.42 on Buffalo Gold Revolution
Congrats! pic.twitter.com/SMReFqf0ow
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) January 15, 2024
Sunset Station
Big return on a $20 play.
🔥🔥 ULTIMATE X POKER JACKPOT 🔥🔥
Congrats to a lucky guest for winning $16,160 with a $20 bet 👋🤑 pic.twitter.com/mq4PY4PWQe
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) January 13, 2024
Jackpot unlocked after $6 spin.
🔒 💲 SUPERLOCK JACKPOT 💲 🔒
Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the grand bonus & winning $13,240.12 with a $6 bet 😀👍🥂 pic.twitter.com/ZIenEJgmjS
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) January 13, 2024
