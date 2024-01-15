6-figure jackpots hit on, off Las Vegas Strip

The two big prizes were among several recent jackpots won recently across the Las Vegas Valley.

A California visitor hit a six-card straight flush and won $113,581 while playing I Luv Suits poker Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at the Flamingo in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Six-figure jackpots were popular this weekend in Las Vegas.

At the Flamingo, a California visitor hit a six-card straight flush and won $113,581 while playing I Luv Suits poker, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

At South Point, a local player won $100,000 on a $50 spin playing a Triple Stars slot machine.

Congratulations to this big jackpot winner! 🎉🌟 Luck was on this Las Vegas local's side as they hit a whopping $100,000 jackpot with a $25 denomination and a 2-coin bet! 🎰💰 pic.twitter.com/k1j9YBTvOC — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) January 15, 2024

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

A Dragon Link jackpot sets the pace.

🎉 Congratulations to this incredible trio of winners! 🥳🎁 Come to Binion's because you might be the next one to win! #Binions #LasVegas #MoneyMonday pic.twitter.com/tGuOQywt4w — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) January 15, 2024

California

Pelasio’s $13,000-plus jackpot leads the way.

It's raining jackpots over here!!! 💰💰 Congratulations to our lucky guests! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/vbpGKz71ew — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) January 13, 2024

Durango

Way to go, Joseph!

Congrats to Joseph on this $10k win! What a jackpot. pic.twitter.com/F5w8gK9sQ1 — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) January 15, 2024

Ellis Island

The off-Strip casino is letting it be known it is has more than karaoke.

Fremont

A plethora of winners hit downtown.

WINNER, WINNER!!! Congratulations to these lucky guests! 🤑🎰 pic.twitter.com/3qbwmyLFs2 — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) January 12, 2024

Gold Coast

Cranking on the video keno.

$14K BAR-TOP KENO HIT 👀 7/7 on 2 out of 4 cards paid out handsomely for this lucky Gold Coast winner! pic.twitter.com/Kp585jG0CP — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) January 13, 2024

The Orleans

A lamp cloaked in mystery and dollars.

Who needs a genie when MYSTERY LAMP is dolling out $12,270 handpays?! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/XkzourtBOC — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) January 13, 2024

Rampart

A $22,000 jackpot on Big Hot Flaming Pots leads the way.

Happy Monday, everyone! 💰💰💰 Congratulations to all the lucky winners who walked away with some extra cash in their pockets. 🤑 Who knows, maybe today could be your lucky day too! 💸 Good luck and have a great start to your week! #RampartCasino #JackpotWinners #HappyMonday pic.twitter.com/rotZYiATJL — Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) January 15, 2024

Suncoast

I sincerely hope the longtime headliner at the Tropicana is getting a cut from this.

Who rules the roost? 🐓 The lucky winner of this $13,240.47 jackpot! 🐤 🐥 pic.twitter.com/mWS1kajeaK — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) January 15, 2024

Santa Fe Station

The northwest Las Vegas Valley mainstay honors a pair of winners.

Some nice progressive jackpots hit over the weekend at Santa Fe, including: -A local hitting $16,640.42 on Rich Little Piggies

-A local hitting $12,398.42 on Buffalo Gold Revolution Congrats! pic.twitter.com/SMReFqf0ow — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) January 15, 2024

Sunset Station

Big return on a $20 play.

🔥🔥 ULTIMATE X POKER JACKPOT 🔥🔥 Congrats to a lucky guest for winning $16,160 with a $20 bet 👋🤑 pic.twitter.com/mq4PY4PWQe — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) January 13, 2024

Jackpot unlocked after $6 spin.

🔒 💲 SUPERLOCK JACKPOT 💲 🔒 Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the grand bonus & winning $13,240.12 with a $6 bet 😀👍🥂 pic.twitter.com/ZIenEJgmjS — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) January 13, 2024

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.