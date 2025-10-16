53°F
6-figure slots jackpots hit at pair of Las Vegas Valley casinos

A visitor from Hawaii struck it big recently on a Fire Cracker slot machine, winning an impressive $102,712 jackpot at the Palms in Las Vegas. (Palms)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2025 - 9:06 am
 

A pair of slots players turned their play into six-figure scores recently at Las Vegas Valley casinos.

At the Palms, a visitor from Hawaii struck it big on a Fire Cracker slot machine, winning an impressive $102,712 jackpot.

The player hit the jackpot after just 20 minutes of play at $26 per spin on a 10-cent denomination machine.

In addition, a Dragon Cash player turned $10 into a $106,053 jackpot at the Suncoast.

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Big strike.

Cannery

Doing well with a $1.25 spin.

Gold Coast

Going big for a 7-spot video keno win.

M Resort

Fifty cents, sometimes, is all it takes.

Palace Station

Perfect time for an Autumn Moon win.

Palms

Way to go, Myra!

Spooky.

Sam’s Town

Way to go, Theresa!

It’s good to be happy and prosperous.

Sherry and Ed celebrate Sherry’s big bingo win!

Sherry, left, celebrates with Ed after winning the Double Daub Progressive Jackpot for $43,343 ...
Sherry, left, celebrates with Ed after winning the Double Daub Progressive Jackpot for $43,343 at Sam’s Town Bingo on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

Genghis Khan checks in.

Suncoast

Someone found Shamrock Fortunes to their liking.

Sunset Station

Smokin’.

Just 88 cents does the trick.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MORE STORIES