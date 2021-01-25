6-figure table game jackpots hit on, off the Strip

Whether it was three or seven cards, two lucky players in Las Vegas are thrilled they fell their way this weekend.

Whether it was three or seven cards, two lucky visitors to Las Vegas are thrilled they fell their way this weekend.

A first-time visitor from Utah won nearly $250,000 playing pai gow poker on Friday morning at The Orleans.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, had bet $1 when he hit the rare natural seven-card straight flush, winning him a progressive jackpot of more than $223,000 at 1:46 a.m., according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

The player also placed a fortune bonus side bet of $5 that won him an extra $25,000. In total, the guest won $248,396 during his visit.

At Paris Las Vegas, a visitor from California won a $120,000 jackpot on Blazing 7s Blackjack just after midnight Sunday, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Congratulations to our @Caesars_Rewards Diamond guest who won a $120,000 jackpot on Blazing 7s #BlackJack ♦️ Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 800-522-4700 pic.twitter.com/R1hCttDcUW — Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) January 24, 2021

The man said he is expecting a grandchild soon and will spoil the newest addition with gifts as well as share his good fortune with the rest of the family.

Both winners chose to remain anonymous.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

A slots player won a $13,690 jackpot on Triple Red Hot 777.

Triple Red Hot 777 lives up to the name with this $13,690 jackpot for our lucky winner! 🔥 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/emDMdSfWDs — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) January 23, 2021

Fremont

A $25 wager on video poker turned into $10,000 after four aces with a kicker turned up.

4 Aces and a 4 was the winning combination for this lucky winner to land this $10,000 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/OggUnbZUdR — Fremont Casino (@fremont) January 24, 2021

The Orleans

A Wicked Wheel player hit for $18,376.

One lucky winner had the Hot Stuff to win this $18,376 jackpot on the Wicked Wheel slot! Congratulations lucky winner! #TheOrleans #BConnectedWinners #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/mUhbcvEPpw — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) January 24, 2021

Treasure Island

Winning $28,000 jackpots is getting common for Glenn F.

