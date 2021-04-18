$603K slots jackpot hits at Red Rock Casino

The west Las Vegas Valley casino and resort opened on this day 15 years ago in 2006.

(Station Casinos)

Now that’s how you celebrate an anniversary.

As Red Rock Casino was set to mark its 15th anniversary on Sunday, an Arizona visitor won more than $600,000 on IGT’s Wheel of Fortune slots game Saturday night.

Volha Anderson bet $1.75 to win a big payday of $603,644.67, according to a Station Casinos spokesperson. She and her husband have been visiting the resort since November.

The casino also said it paid out on the Jumbo Hold ‘Em Poker “Bad Beat” Progressive for the second time in three days, good for $176,935.

On Saturday night, the losing hand was quad 5s and the winning hand was quad Kings. The winning hand won $35,387 and the losing hand won $61,928. Both players asked to remain anonymous.

All players at the table won $1,264 each, while all poker guests across Station Casinos poker rooms playing at the time won $369 each, including all the players at the winning table.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Circa

Stacey celebrates her $15,320.70 slots jackpot victory.

Another day, another handpay.🤑 Congrats to Stacey, who just became $15,320.70 richer in seconds.

The time of your life is heightened at our slots 🔥 #CircaLasVegas #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/nd9WuQz7H6 — Circa Las Vegas (@CircaLasVegas) April 17, 2021

Harrah’s Laughlin

Jacqueline won a $11,295 jackpot on Cash Falls.

Oyo Las Vegas

Brett hit $13,082 on a Smokin’ Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel machine.

Big congratulations to Brett on his $13,082 #jackpot win! 👏 #livingthegoodlife pic.twitter.com/aBu5jiGHLV — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) April 17, 2021

