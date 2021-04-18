77°F
Casinos & Gaming

$603K slots jackpot hits at Red Rock Casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 18, 2021 - 1:56 pm
 
(Station Casinos)
(Station Casinos)

Now that’s how you celebrate an anniversary.

As Red Rock Casino was set to mark its 15th anniversary on Sunday, an Arizona visitor won more than $600,000 on IGT’s Wheel of Fortune slots game Saturday night.

Volha Anderson bet $1.75 to win a big payday of $603,644.67, according to a Station Casinos spokesperson. She and her husband have been visiting the resort since November.

The casino also said it paid out on the Jumbo Hold ‘Em Poker “Bad Beat” Progressive for the second time in three days, good for $176,935.

On Saturday night, the losing hand was quad 5s and the winning hand was quad Kings. The winning hand won $35,387 and the losing hand won $61,928. Both players asked to remain anonymous.

All players at the table won $1,264 each, while all poker guests across Station Casinos poker rooms playing at the time won $369 each, including all the players at the winning table.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Circa

Stacey celebrates her $15,320.70 slots jackpot victory.

Harrah’s Laughlin

Jacqueline won a $11,295 jackpot on Cash Falls.

Oyo Las Vegas

Brett hit $13,082 on a Smokin’ Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel machine.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

