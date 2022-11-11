$620K slots jackpot hits at North Las Vegas casino
Sometimes it takes a few shows for Pat and Vanna to give out $620,000. One local slots player won that on one spin.
The player turned a $2.50 spin on a IGT Wheel of Fortune slots machine into a $620,813.48 payday Thursday at the Cannery in North Las Vegas, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.
The winner chose to remain anonymous.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Sam’s Town
Genghis Khan shows his generous side.
Congratulation to the lucky guest who won a progressive Dragon Link jackpot in the amount of $17,549.62! pic.twitter.com/nfUKxHVEpr
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) November 10, 2022
Suncoast
Drum away.
This lucky winner was dancing their way to the winner's circle after hitting this incredible $10,575 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/K9wiTs5cKm
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) November 10, 2022
