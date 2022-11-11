$620K slots jackpot hits at North Las Vegas casino

Sometimes it takes a few shows for Pat and Vanna to give out $620,000. One local slots player won that on one spin.

A player turned a $2.50 spin on a IGT Wheel of Fortune slots machine into a $620,813.48 payday Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at the Cannery in North Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

Sometimes it takes a few shows for Pat and Vanna to give out $620,000. One local slots player won that on one spin.

The player turned a $2.50 spin on a IGT Wheel of Fortune slots machine into a $620,813.48 payday Thursday at the Cannery in North Las Vegas, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Sam’s Town

Genghis Khan shows his generous side.

Congratulation to the lucky guest who won a progressive Dragon Link jackpot in the amount of $17,549.62! pic.twitter.com/nfUKxHVEpr — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) November 10, 2022

Suncoast

Drum away.

This lucky winner was dancing their way to the winner's circle after hitting this incredible $10,575 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/K9wiTs5cKm — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) November 10, 2022

