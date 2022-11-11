56°F
Casinos & Gaming

$620K slots jackpot hits at North Las Vegas casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2022 - 12:12 pm
 
A player turned a $2.50 spin on a IGT Wheel of Fortune slots machine into a $620,813.48 payday ...
A player turned a $2.50 spin on a IGT Wheel of Fortune slots machine into a $620,813.48 payday Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at the Cannery in North Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

Sometimes it takes a few shows for Pat and Vanna to give out $620,000. One local slots player won that on one spin.

The player turned a $2.50 spin on a IGT Wheel of Fortune slots machine into a $620,813.48 payday Thursday at the Cannery in North Las Vegas, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

