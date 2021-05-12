$665K lottery ticket hits in store just over Nevada border

The winning numbers for Tuesday’s drawing were 14, 17, 19, 25, 28 and 41.

(Arizona Lottery)

A winning $665,989 lottery jackpot ticket was sold just over the Nevada Border, Arizona State Lottery officials announced Wednesday.

The Triple Twist jackpot ticket was sold at Last Stop Travel Center at 20331 N. U.S. Highway 93 in White Hills, Arizona, about 63 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

