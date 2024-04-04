76°F
Casinos & Gaming

$692K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

A slots player won a $692,500 Dragon Link jackpot on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Caesars Palace ...
A slots player won a $692,500 Dragon Link jackpot on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)
The Moulin Rouge hotel-casino is shown in 1955 in Las Vegas. (Nevada State Museum and Historica ...
You can play slots at the Moulin Rouge site next month — for 1 day
The hand that won more than $534,000 in an Ultimate Texas Hold'em wager on Saturday, March 30, ...
$534K table game progressive jackpot won at Strip resort
$1.1M slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
Why construction is booming in the southwest Las Vegas Valley
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 4, 2024 - 1:31 pm
 

For one slots player, he’ll have a year to report these winnings to the IRS.

After winning three slots jackpots totaling $667,750 in a three-hour period last week, the same player won a $692,500 Dragon Link jackpot Thursday at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The player was playing $250 per spin.

Shoutout to Palms

Congrats to this slots player who turned a $7.50 wager into $163,184.64.

Other winners in the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

A royal flush of diamonds is fun to see after a $50 hand.

Boulder Station

Finishing it off with a hearts royal.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

