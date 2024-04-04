$692K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
This player is on some serious roll.
For one slots player, he’ll have a year to report these winnings to the IRS.
After winning three slots jackpots totaling $667,750 in a three-hour period last week, the same player won a $692,500 Dragon Link jackpot Thursday at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
The player was playing $250 per spin.
Shoutout to Palms
Congrats to this slots player who turned a $7.50 wager into $163,184.64.
Other winners in the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
A royal flush of diamonds is fun to see after a $50 hand.
Now that's a win! 🤯
Boulder Station
Finishing it off with a hearts royal.
❤️Bonus Poker❤️
Bet: $25
