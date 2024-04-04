$692K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

This player is on some serious roll.

A slots player won a $692,500 Dragon Link jackpot on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

For one slots player, he’ll have a year to report these winnings to the IRS.

After winning three slots jackpots totaling $667,750 in a three-hour period last week, the same player won a $692,500 Dragon Link jackpot Thursday at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The player was playing $250 per spin.

Shoutout to Palms

Congrats to this slots player who turned a $7.50 wager into $163,184.64.

turned a teensy $7.50 bet into a whopping $163,184.64 win! 🤑 CONGRATS. play more, eat more, get more → https://t.co/T7GhkBHtHe#palmsisheretoplay pic.twitter.com/XVaxrtfUWX — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) April 3, 2024

Other winners in the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

A royal flush of diamonds is fun to see after a $50 hand.

Now that's a win! 🤯 Congrats to this guest on the massive $40k win!! pic.twitter.com/tG2PrRzkAa — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) April 3, 2024

Boulder Station

Finishing it off with a hearts royal.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

