7 Harrah’s Laughlin workers test positive for COVID-19

Owner Caesars Entertainment Corp. says the property is executing its health and safety protocols to address new cases, but didn’t disclose where the employees worked.

Harrah's Laughlin Casino & Hotel (Google Street View)

Las Vegas-based Caesars Entertainment Corp. says seven employees have tested positive with the coronavirus.

“Harrah’s Laughlin has had seven team members test positive for COVID-19 since reopening on June 4,” a spokeswoman from the company said in an email Thursday. “In every instance, Caesars followed its COVID-19 health and safety protocols.”

The spokeswoman did not specify where the employees worked in the resort in the Colorado River town near Nevada’s borders with California and Arizona.

It was the second Laughlin area COVID-19 disclosure this month.

The Avi Resort & Casino, operated by the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe, has suspended all operations in its hotel and casino as of Monday at midnight, according to a release disclosing a coronavirus outbreak. The property plans to reopen July 10.

Laughlin also canceled its annual “Rockets over the River” Fourth of July celebration that had been scheduled for Saturday night.

