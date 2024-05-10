700 Las Vegas hospitality workers strike at off-Strip casino

About 700 hospitality workers at an off-Strip casino have walked off the job and will withhold work for two days while pressing their employer to reach a deal over their five-year contract.

About 700 hospitality workers at an off-Strip casino have walked off the job and will withhold work for two days while pressing their employer to reach a deal over their five-year contract.

Culinary Local 226 members at Virgin Hotels, located on Paradise Road about one mile west of Las Vegas Boulevard, plan to strike until 5 a.m. Sunday.

Resort officials declined to say what their operating plans were for the strike but said business will continue as normal. Hotel reservations for the weekend are not available through Hotels.com and property’s booking website.

Virgin’s hospitality workers are the last in the union to reach a deal with their employer following about five months of negotiations. While most downtown and off-Strip properties reached agreements with the union in early February, the strike deadline was called off at Virgin Hotels and the union agreed to give management at the roughly 1,500-room property more time to reach a deal.

Union officials said the groups agreed to extend discussions because of the property’s finances. New management took over the property, formerly the Hard Rock Hotel, and rebranded it to Virgin Hotels in March 2021.

Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge said comparable properties on the Strip and in downtown Las Vegas increased wage and benefit contributions by about 32 percent over the new five-year contract – but Virgin would not commit to the same.

“They have been offering zero wage increases in their proposals and that’s unacceptable,” Pappageorge said during a Thursday press conference. “Really, it’s an issue of out-of-state, private equity and Wall Street banks that are ready to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in Las Vegas, but zero for wages for workers.”

Virgin Hotels submitted an unfair labor practice complaint to the National Labor Relations Board ahead of the strike. It alleges the union engaged in “unlawful ‘take it or leave it’ bargaining, insisting that the Employer agree to its opening economic demands.” It also alleged that the union canceled a May 2 bargaining meeting then scheduled the strike.

Union officials dispute the allegations in the complaint. Pappageorge said Thursday they offered multiple bargaining dates and that bargaining sessions have gone on for five months.

“The charge is just a company stunt and it’s unfortunate and sad that they’ve waited until the eve of the strike to even have that kind of discussion,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.