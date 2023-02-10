60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Casinos & Gaming

$718K table game jackpot hits at Laughlin casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 10, 2023 - 3:56 pm
 
A pai gow player won $718,745 on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Harrah's in Laughlin. (Caesars Ente ...
A pai gow player won $718,745 on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Harrah's in Laughlin. (Caesars Entertainment)

A first-time visit to Harrah’s Laughlin turned into a life-changing event for one guest.

The player drew a seven-card straight flush on pai gow poker Thursday to win $718,745, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Bad Beat payoff

Boulder Station

Peyton Manning’s favorite game, perhaps.

Also in the Las Vegas Valley

Cannery

You can wager plenty of Super Bowl props after that haul.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$3.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$3.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
2
MSG Sphere aims for fall opening, but secrecy remains
MSG Sphere aims for fall opening, but secrecy remains
3
Woman with ‘locked-in syndrome’ awarded $47M in malpractice suit
Woman with ‘locked-in syndrome’ awarded $47M in malpractice suit
4
First look inside Downtown Las Vegas’ ‘hot’ new casino — PHOTOS
First look inside Downtown Las Vegas’ ‘hot’ new casino — PHOTOS
5
Suicide victim found with AR-15 inside Las Vegas casino bathroom
Suicide victim found with AR-15 inside Las Vegas casino bathroom
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Pair of $100K jackpots hit at Las Vegas casinos
Pair of $100K jackpots hit at Las Vegas casinos
NFL rookie wins $514K jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
NFL rookie wins $514K jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
$135K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$135K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
Triple play: Trio of 6-figure jackpots hit at Strip casinos
Triple play: Trio of 6-figure jackpots hit at Strip casinos
2 $100K-plus slots jackpots hit at Strip casino
2 $100K-plus slots jackpots hit at Strip casino
Player wins pair of $100K video poker jackpots at Strip casino
Player wins pair of $100K video poker jackpots at Strip casino