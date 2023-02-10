$718K table game jackpot hits at Laughlin casino

A first-time visit to Harrah’s Laughlin turned into a life-changing event for one guest.

A pai gow player won $718,745 on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Harrah's in Laughlin. (Caesars Entertainment)

The player drew a seven-card straight flush on pai gow poker Thursday to win $718,745, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

A night to remember!!! CONGRATULATIONS to our Flight Guest that won $718,745 on Pai Gow tonight!!! What an incredible win 🤑 😍 🤩 pic.twitter.com/7iEEHkFsh0 — Harrah's Laughlin (@HarrahsLaughlin) February 10, 2023

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Bad Beat payoff

Boulder Station

Peyton Manning’s favorite game, perhaps.

The Omaha Bad Beat hit yesterday evening for the posted amount of $61,550.75 🤩👏 pic.twitter.com/aoY2spXkVR — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) February 10, 2023

Also in the Las Vegas Valley

Cannery

You can wager plenty of Super Bowl props after that haul.

This guest danced the night away after winning $12k! Congrats on the jackpot! pic.twitter.com/GrS0rxxvJ3 — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) February 10, 2023

