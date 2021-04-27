57°F
8-foot-tall Vegas Golden Knights slot machine makes its debut

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 27, 2021 - 9:55 am
 
"Vegas Born," a Vegas Golden Knights-themed slot machine from AGS, located at South Point. (Courtesy, AGS)

A new Vegas Golden Knights-themed slot machine is now available to play at South Point Casino.

The AGS game came after the Las Vegas-based slot company signed a license agreement with the National Hockey League to create NHL-themed slot games and table products in the U.S. and Canada. The Golden Knights-themed machine, which debuted last week, is the first in the collection.

The machine is 8 feet tall and 8 feet wide, taking up the space of three standard slot games, and comes with a seat built for more than one player, according to a Tuesday news release..

South Point Slot Director Cliff Paige said he expects the game to do “very well,” since it offers community-style play and acts as a fun backdrop for social media photos.

“We are elated to be the first casino to unveil the Vegas Golden Knights slot game, and look forward to offering our loyal players, many of whom are Las Vegas locals and huge Golden Knights fans, with a hockey-themed slot experience based on an enormously popular team,” he said in the release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

