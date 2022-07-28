$800K won at table game on Strip casino

The visitor played the game for two hands before winning.

Winner Alan Davila played the game for two hands before winning. (Caesars Entertainment)

Alan Davila won $800,000 at Texas Hold'em at The Cromwell. (Caesars Entertainment)

Some people like to start their morning with a fresh cup of coffee. Some get lucky and start with a jackpot.

A player at The Cromwell hit a $878,682 mega jackpot early Thursday morning while playing Ultimate Texas Hold ’em.

The winner, who was visiting with his parents on vacation from Mexico, plans to put his winnings toward his university tuition.

