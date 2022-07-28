95°F
$800K won on table game at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 28, 2022 - 10:55 am
 
Updated July 28, 2022 - 12:53 pm
Winner Alan Davila played the game for two hands before winning. (Caesars Entertainment)
Winner Alan Davila played the game for two hands before winning. (Caesars Entertainment)
Alan Davila won $800,000 at Texas Hold'em at The Cromwell. (Caesars Entertainment)
Alan Davila won $800,000 at Texas Hold'em at The Cromwell. (Caesars Entertainment)

Some people like to start their morning with a fresh cup of coffee. Some get lucky and start with a jackpot.

A player at The Cromwell hit a $878,682 mega jackpot early Thursday morning while playing Ultimate Texas Hold ’em.

The visitor played the game for two hands before winning.

The winner, who was visiting with his parents on vacation from Mexico, plans to put his winnings toward his university tuition.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.

