58°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Casinos & Gaming

$85K table game jackpot hits for California visitor

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 1, 2021 - 11:09 am
 
(Caesars Entertainment)
(Caesars Entertainment)

A joker with bullets: Bad in “The Dark Knight,” but outstanding in pai gow poker.

A visitor from Lynwood, California, won $85,109 with five aces Monday at the Flamingo, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, said she plans on “paying all (her) debts” with the payout.

In pai gow, the joker can be used as an ace or to complete a straight or flush.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

A Walking Dead slots player walked away with $14,369.15.

California

Giving out $10,000 was so nice for the downtown casino it did it twice with four aces and a kicker.

Four Queens

A visitor from Minnesota connected on a Lucky Dragon progressive jackpot for $10,991.93.

The Orleans

A Ten Times Play slots player turned $2 into $10,000.

A $5.88 wager on Dancing Drums became $11,277 for one player.

A $25 wager on a video poker machine turned into $20,000 after the clubs royal flush hit.

Sahara Las Vegas

A Lighting Grand progressive bonus jackpot paid out $14,118.40.

Suncoast

Local player Larry was dealt a royal flush to win the $15,165 progressive jackpot on a Five Play Draw Poker machine.

Treasure Island

Shelly F. won $28,000 on a video keno game.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
New Nevada report shows which games gamblers played most
New Nevada report shows which games gamblers played most
2
Shrinking Lake Mead inches closer to water shortage declaration
Shrinking Lake Mead inches closer to water shortage declaration
3
Celine’s son RC is all grown up in hip-hop release
Celine’s son RC is all grown up in hip-hop release
4
Las Vegas apartment developer sees better days ahead
Las Vegas apartment developer sees better days ahead
5
Las Vegas senior facility owner charged with abusing residents
Las Vegas senior facility owner charged with abusing residents
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Circa owner Derek Stevens talks to a reporter in the sportsbook in Las Vegas Thursday, Jan. 28, ...
Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas won’t be quite the same this year
By / RJ

“Certainly, this year’s Super Bowl weekend will look different than years past with much more intimate events given the current occupancy restrictions,” but casinos will strive to “provide the exciting Super Bowl experience fans expect,” Nevada Resort Association president Virginia Valentine said.