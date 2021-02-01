$85K table game jackpot hits for California visitor

The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, said she plans on “paying all (her) debts” with the payout.

(Caesars Entertainment)

A joker with bullets: Bad in “The Dark Knight,” but outstanding in pai gow poker.

A visitor from Lynwood, California, won $85,109 with five aces Monday at the Flamingo, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Congratulations to the lucky @Caesars_Rewards guest who hit the major #jackpot for $85,109 with 5 Aces playing Pai Gow Poker! 🤩 🙌 #4EverFabulous Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/47lJRhk6LF — Flamingo Las Vegas (@FlamingoVegas) February 1, 2021

In pai gow, the joker can be used as an ace or to complete a straight or flush.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

A Walking Dead slots player walked away with $14,369.15.

California

Giving out $10,000 was so nice for the downtown casino it did it twice with four aces and a kicker.

👀 Would you have a look at this!? ➡️ Candice held two aces and drew two more aces and a 4!!! ⬅️ That's a $10,000 payout!! pic.twitter.com/Kld60pMM45 — California Casino (@thecalcasino) January 29, 2021 Four aces and a four was the winning hand that left this lucky guest $10,000 happier! pic.twitter.com/F3W2pRFaND — California Casino (@thecalcasino) February 1, 2021

Four Queens

A visitor from Minnesota connected on a Lucky Dragon progressive jackpot for $10,991.93.

$10,991.93! Lucky gentleman from Minnesota playing a progressive slot machine by @aristocratslots hit the grand jackpot with $20 bet for the win!#4queens #4queenslv pic.twitter.com/l1m12K3qZa — 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) January 28, 2021

The Orleans

A Ten Times Play slots player turned $2 into $10,000.

Congrats to the lucky mystery winner who turned a $2 bet into a $10,000 jackpot at The Orleans! #TheOrleans #BConnectedWinners #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/b01d56Aw9M — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) January 28, 2021

A $5.88 wager on Dancing Drums became $11,277 for one player.

Jackpot Explosion on Dancing Drums! 🥁💥 A lucky guest hit the progressive jackpot for $11,277! The guest was betting $5.88. #TheOrleans #BConnectedWinners #DancingDrums pic.twitter.com/Cob9YxyBbB — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) January 30, 2021

A $25 wager on a video poker machine turned into $20,000 after the clubs royal flush hit.

All seats at the royal table have been filled. ♣️ Congrats to the lucky @bconnected winner of this $20,000 Royal Flush jackpot at The Orleans! #BConnectedWinners #TheOrleans #RoyalFlush #jackpot pic.twitter.com/qMATbPUZXB — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) February 1, 2021

Sahara Las Vegas

A Lighting Grand progressive bonus jackpot paid out $14,118.40.

This lucky guest hit $14,118.40 on a Lighting Grand Progressive Bonus! 💃 pic.twitter.com/tNr3zSf7N8 — SAHARA Las Vegas (@SAHARALasVegas) January 31, 2021

Suncoast

Local player Larry was dealt a royal flush to win the $15,165 progressive jackpot on a Five Play Draw Poker machine.

What a lucky draw for Las Vegas local, Larry! He was dealt a royal flush to win the $15,165 progressive jackpot on our Five Play Draw Poker machine. #SuncoastCasino #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/sixc0PEkaS — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) January 30, 2021

Treasure Island

Shelly F. won $28,000 on a video keno game.

