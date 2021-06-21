$85K table game jackpot won at off-Strip casino

The progressive jackpots have hit three times at Boyd properties this month.

(Boyd Gaming)

A Las Vegas woman won more than $85,000 on a pai gow progressive jackpot at an off-Strip casino.

Rosemarie got a seven-card straight flush Friday at The Orleans, winning her a jackpot of $85,258, according to a Boyd Gaming release. She also placed a fortune bonus side bet that won her an additional $1,000.

The progressive jackpots have hit three times at Boyd properties this month. On June 13, a guest at Aliante hit a seven-card straight flush in clubs, winning him $92,993. He also placed a fortune bonus side bet that won him an extra $21,186.

On June 3, another Las Vegas local at The Orleans won Boyd Gaming’s pai gow poker progressive jackpot of $160,873.

The properties’ pai gow poker progressive jackpot has reset at $75,000.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Oyo

Matthew won $10,010 on video poker.

✨ Feeling 10/10 (THOUSAND!) ✨ Congratulations on your $10,010 jackpot Matthew! He hit this bad boy at The Underground. Pull up a chair, order your favorite drink, and come on down to be our next big winner! pic.twitter.com/4mryFsOPIa — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) June 18, 2021

The Orleans

A player won $20,356 on Cash Express Luxury Line.

All aboard the Cash Express! 🚂 Congratulations to the lucky winner of this $20,356 jackpot at #TheOrleans. #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/LizcvTqU1V — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) June 21, 2021

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.