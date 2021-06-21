$85K table game jackpot won at off-Strip casino
The progressive jackpots have hit three times at Boyd properties this month.
A Las Vegas woman won more than $85,000 on a pai gow progressive jackpot at an off-Strip casino.
Rosemarie got a seven-card straight flush Friday at The Orleans, winning her a jackpot of $85,258, according to a Boyd Gaming release. She also placed a fortune bonus side bet that won her an additional $1,000.
The progressive jackpots have hit three times at Boyd properties this month. On June 13, a guest at Aliante hit a seven-card straight flush in clubs, winning him $92,993. He also placed a fortune bonus side bet that won him an extra $21,186.
On June 3, another Las Vegas local at The Orleans won Boyd Gaming’s pai gow poker progressive jackpot of $160,873.
The properties’ pai gow poker progressive jackpot has reset at $75,000.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Oyo
Matthew won $10,010 on video poker.
Congratulations on your $10,010 jackpot Matthew! He hit this bad boy at The Underground.
The Orleans
A player won $20,356 on Cash Express Luxury Line.
Congratulations to the lucky winner of this $20,356 jackpot at #TheOrleans.
