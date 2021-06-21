107°F
Casinos & Gaming

$85K table game jackpot won at off-Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 21, 2021 - 3:17 pm
 
(Boyd Gaming)
(Boyd Gaming)

A Las Vegas woman won more than $85,000 on a pai gow progressive jackpot at an off-Strip casino.

Rosemarie got a seven-card straight flush Friday at The Orleans, winning her a jackpot of $85,258, according to a Boyd Gaming release. She also placed a fortune bonus side bet that won her an additional $1,000.

The progressive jackpots have hit three times at Boyd properties this month. On June 13, a guest at Aliante hit a seven-card straight flush in clubs, winning him $92,993. He also placed a fortune bonus side bet that won him an extra $21,186.

On June 3, another Las Vegas local at The Orleans won Boyd Gaming’s pai gow poker progressive jackpot of $160,873.

The properties’ pai gow poker progressive jackpot has reset at $75,000.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Oyo

Matthew won $10,010 on video poker.

The Orleans

A player won $20,356 on Cash Express Luxury Line.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

