$892K slots jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip

The moose out front didn’t have to tell Jamie he’s having a good time in Las Vegas.

(Cosmopolitan Las Vegas via Twitter)

The moose out front didn’t have to tell Jamie he’s having a good time in Las Vegas.

The California visitor, in town to celebrate a friend’s birthday, won $892,574 Friday morning at Cosmopolitan Las Vegas by hitting the top prize playing “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” according to the casino’s Twitter account.

What a way to start a Friday 🎰 Congrats to Jamie from California who while celebrating a friend’s birthday won $892,574 by hitting the top prize playing “Vacation.” pic.twitter.com/f9HRyk7GqW — The Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan_LV) March 12, 2021

It was not known whether Cousin Eddie was in the vicinity.

Winners in the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Barbara, who hails from Mexico, invested three hours’ worth of 50-cent bets before she won was $15,214.62 on a Fort Knox slots machine.

Congratulations to this #lucky #winner of a Fort Knox slot machine…Barbara from Mexico was playing for about 3 hours at a minimum bet of $.50 when she landed the awesome bonus win…a whopping $15,214.62 !!#binions #binionslv #dtlv #fremontst pic.twitter.com/fyucZGQWNM — Binion's (@BinionsLV) March 8, 2021

The Orleans

A penny slots machine hit for $11,890 for one lucky player.

Penny slot jackpots just hit different! Congrats to the lucky winner of this $11,890 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/SRMFUv3VRO — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) March 8, 2021

Local player Elson won $14,230 on Lightning Link.

Congratulations to Elson, a Las Vegas local, for winning a $14,230 jackpot on the Lightning Link slot at #TheOrleans! #BConnectedWinners #jackpot pic.twitter.com/Rol0Nj9QR0 — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) March 10, 2021

Playing $50 hands on Triple Double video poker, one player hit four aces with a kicker to collect $40,000.

Oyo Las Vegas

Ronald turned 50 cents into $11,566.57.

Ronald hit it big with a jackpot win of $11,566.57 from a 50 cent bet this morning! Definitely a great way to start your day. #OYOLasVegas #LivingTheGoodLife pic.twitter.com/Wgdjhk6okG — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) March 9, 2021

Rampart

A Dollar Storm jackpot paid out $13,771.74.

Just another lucky win this Wednesday at Rampart Casino! We wish all of our players prosperity and fortune this spring! https://t.co/yDJhy5mpCP #jackpotwinner #rampartcasino #slots pic.twitter.com/fTU8neFI0i — Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) March 11, 2021

Treasure Island

Maria D. hit for more than $10,000 on an 88 Fortunes machine.

Guess what today is? It’s @TIPlayersClub #WinnerWednesday and today is no exception! Maria D. spun and won over $10K! And tell us why you haven’t signed up for the TI Player’s Club yet? #TIVegasWinner https://t.co/FaU6k3HKaq pic.twitter.com/IgP02oc0uA — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) March 10, 2021

Reno winner

Grand Sierra Resort

Chris J. won $16,120 with a royal flush on Triple Play Draw Poker.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.