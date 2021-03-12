49°F
Casinos & Gaming

$892K slots jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 12, 2021 - 11:56 am
 
Updated March 12, 2021 - 12:16 pm
(Cosmopolitan Las Vegas via Twitter)
The moose out front didn’t have to tell Jamie he’s having a good time in Las Vegas.

The California visitor, in town to celebrate a friend’s birthday, won $892,574 Friday morning at Cosmopolitan Las Vegas by hitting the top prize playing “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” according to the casino’s Twitter account.

It was not known whether Cousin Eddie was in the vicinity.

Winners in the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Barbara, who hails from Mexico, invested three hours’ worth of 50-cent bets before she won was $15,214.62 on a Fort Knox slots machine.

The Orleans

A penny slots machine hit for $11,890 for one lucky player.

Local player Elson won $14,230 on Lightning Link.

Playing $50 hands on Triple Double video poker, one player hit four aces with a kicker to collect $40,000.

Oyo Las Vegas

Ronald turned 50 cents into $11,566.57.

Rampart

A Dollar Storm jackpot paid out $13,771.74.

Treasure Island

Maria D. hit for more than $10,000 on an 88 Fortunes machine.

Reno winner

Grand Sierra Resort

Chris J. won $16,120 with a royal flush on Triple Play Draw Poker.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

