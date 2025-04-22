85°F
$897K table game jackpot hits at off-Las Vegas Strip casino

A visitor from Garland, Texas, won a progressive jackpot for $897,586 on Face Up Pai Gow Poker ...
A visitor from Garland, Texas, won a progressive jackpot for $897,586 on Face Up Pai Gow Poker at the Palms in Las Vegas. (Palms)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 22, 2025 - 1:18 pm
 

A first-time visitor to the Palms is likely never going to forget it.

The player from Garland, Texas, won a progressive jackpot for $897,586 on Face Up Pai Gow Poker this past weekend, according to a casino spokesperson.

No joker was necessary as the player hit the hearts straight flush from the 5 to the jack.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Starting quick up north.

Binion’s

Good day, eh!

California

Top left brings the other three for the celebratory ride.

Four Queens

The couple that spins together wins together.

Gold Coast

Living the dream with Hold ’Em.

Golden Nugget

A variety of ways to hit and win.

Jokers Wild

Wait your turn, Cadence Crossing.

Main Street Station

Quality haul off a $2.64 spin.

Palace Station

A 50-cents play does the trick.

We have lift-off.

Sam’s Town

Piling up the wins on the Boulder Strip.

Santa Fe Station

Better than panda diplomacy.

Suncoast

Relax, it’s a no-brainer.

Killin’ it on video keno.

Take some time and go look up the “Kung Fu Fighting” lyrics. It’s quite the 1970s education.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

