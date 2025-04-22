$897K table game jackpot hits at off-Las Vegas Strip casino

The win was one of several recently across the Las Vegas Valley.

A visitor from Garland, Texas, won a progressive jackpot for $897,586 on Face Up Pai Gow Poker at the Palms in Las Vegas. (Palms)

A first-time visitor to the Palms is likely never going to forget it.

The player from Garland, Texas, won a progressive jackpot for $897,586 on Face Up Pai Gow Poker this past weekend, according to a casino spokesperson.

No joker was necessary as the player hit the hearts straight flush from the 5 to the jack.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Starting quick up north.

Join us in celebrating our lucky guest's whopping $25k win on Quick Hit! pic.twitter.com/ANBReaOpsl — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) April 18, 2025

Binion’s

Good day, eh!

Huge congratulations to our Canadian jackpot winner 🍁! They hit it big on our dollar Spitfire slot machine, scoring 3 triple stars for a $20,004 hand pay! 🎉💸#moneymonday #binions #jackpot #vegas pic.twitter.com/iKaij6RaDr — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) April 21, 2025

California

Top left brings the other three for the celebratory ride.

We love seeing your jackpot faces! Congratulations to these lucky guests on their awesome wins!💰🥳 pic.twitter.com/CU2xjBKhqG — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) April 18, 2025

Four Queens

The couple that spins together wins together.

Huge congratulations to the lucky couple who hit an $18,000 jackpot at Four Queens last week! 🎉🎰👏 #moneymonday #fourqueens #jackpot pic.twitter.com/jtqTFOimsL — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) April 21, 2025

Gold Coast

Living the dream with Hold ’Em.

Golden Nugget

A variety of ways to hit and win.

Jokers Wild

Wait your turn, Cadence Crossing.

Congratulations to the lucky winner of this Grand jackpot on Dragon Link Golden Century for $14,097! pic.twitter.com/cYLR9FO0gf — Jokers Wild Casino (@jokerswild) April 21, 2025

Main Street Station

Quality haul off a $2.64 spin.

This lucky winner was dancing to the beat of the drums after their $2.64 bet landed them $26,696! Congratulations!🥁💰 pic.twitter.com/SkXxiCaVTF — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) April 19, 2025

Palace Station

A 50-cents play does the trick.

Congrats to this lucky guest who won $11,293.41 playing Dragon Link! pic.twitter.com/HnZAJRjUoh — Palace Station (@palacestation) April 19, 2025

We have lift-off.

Congrats to the lucky guest who bet $1.32 and won $11,949.66 playing Rising Rockets! pic.twitter.com/zfZypDvyNo — Palace Station (@palacestation) April 17, 2025

Sam’s Town

Piling up the wins on the Boulder Strip.

Where are our video poker fans at!? Check out this big win! pic.twitter.com/kmjfTjAgfB — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) April 21, 2025

This lucky guest is dancing their way to the bank with this $11,179 win! pic.twitter.com/tuI0o83tUC — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) April 20, 2025

Confucius says: 'Success is no accident.' A guest hits a jackpot worth $11,950, proving wisdom is timeless. pic.twitter.com/tKzhQbvWHF — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) April 20, 2025

This lucky local and long-time Sam's Town guest landed this $28,885 jackpot playing Quick Hit Super Wheel!! pic.twitter.com/2bKxhr1OEQ — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) April 19, 2025

Santa Fe Station

Better than panda diplomacy.

Talk about a lucky spin! 🎰💰 One lucky guest turned a $1.50 bet into a $16,355.63 jackpot! Who’s next? 👀✨ pic.twitter.com/DdP39TpsiW — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) April 21, 2025

Suncoast

Relax, it’s a no-brainer.

A huge shoutout to our guest for scoring a dealt $11,148.16 Royal Flush on Triple Play Double Double Bonus Poker! Truly spectacular! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/yWLvu5NKYD — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) April 20, 2025

Killin’ it on video keno.

8 out of 8! 🎯 Our guest's incredible win on 4 Card Keno brought in a whopping $10,002.00! 💰 pic.twitter.com/bscYphZyIq — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) April 19, 2025

Take some time and go look up the “Kung Fu Fighting” lyrics. It’s quite the 1970s education.

💥 Lightning strikes at Suncoast! Congrats to our guest on winning a $19,843 jackpot on Kung Fu Master! Will you be our next winner? pic.twitter.com/K4RnIHzvem — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) April 19, 2025

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

