$897K table game jackpot hits at off-Las Vegas Strip casino
The win was one of several recently across the Las Vegas Valley.
A first-time visitor to the Palms is likely never going to forget it.
The player from Garland, Texas, won a progressive jackpot for $897,586 on Face Up Pai Gow Poker this past weekend, according to a casino spokesperson.
No joker was necessary as the player hit the hearts straight flush from the 5 to the jack.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Starting quick up north.
Join us in celebrating our lucky guest's whopping $25k win on Quick Hit! pic.twitter.com/ANBReaOpsl
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) April 18, 2025
Binion’s
Good day, eh!
Huge congratulations to our Canadian jackpot winner 🍁! They hit it big on our dollar Spitfire slot machine, scoring 3 triple stars for a $20,004 hand pay! 🎉💸#moneymonday #binions #jackpot #vegas pic.twitter.com/iKaij6RaDr
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) April 21, 2025
California
Top left brings the other three for the celebratory ride.
We love seeing your jackpot faces! Congratulations to these lucky guests on their awesome wins!💰🥳 pic.twitter.com/CU2xjBKhqG
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) April 18, 2025
Four Queens
The couple that spins together wins together.
Huge congratulations to the lucky couple who hit an $18,000 jackpot at Four Queens last week! 🎉🎰👏 #moneymonday #fourqueens #jackpot pic.twitter.com/jtqTFOimsL
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) April 21, 2025
Gold Coast
Living the dream with Hold ’Em.
Royal Flush for the win! Congrats to our lucky player who hit the Texas Hold ’Em Progressive Jackpot for $30,000! 🃏💰#GoldCoastCasino #LasVegasCasino #Jackpot #JackpotWinner #TexasHoldEm #Poker pic.twitter.com/VoSOpGJzw3
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) April 20, 2025
Golden Nugget
A variety of ways to hit and win.
Cha-ching 🤑#Jackpot #Slot #Gaming pic.twitter.com/RiMhPSLv2t
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) April 22, 2025
Jokers Wild
Wait your turn, Cadence Crossing.
Congratulations to the lucky winner of this Grand jackpot on Dragon Link Golden Century for $14,097! pic.twitter.com/cYLR9FO0gf
— Jokers Wild Casino (@jokerswild) April 21, 2025
Main Street Station
Quality haul off a $2.64 spin.
This lucky winner was dancing to the beat of the drums after their $2.64 bet landed them $26,696! Congratulations!🥁💰 pic.twitter.com/SkXxiCaVTF
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) April 19, 2025
Palace Station
A 50-cents play does the trick.
Congrats to this lucky guest who won $11,293.41 playing Dragon Link! pic.twitter.com/HnZAJRjUoh
— Palace Station (@palacestation) April 19, 2025
We have lift-off.
Congrats to the lucky guest who bet $1.32 and won $11,949.66 playing Rising Rockets! pic.twitter.com/zfZypDvyNo
— Palace Station (@palacestation) April 17, 2025
Sam’s Town
Piling up the wins on the Boulder Strip.
Where are our video poker fans at!? Check out this big win! pic.twitter.com/kmjfTjAgfB
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) April 21, 2025
This lucky guest is dancing their way to the bank with this $11,179 win! pic.twitter.com/tuI0o83tUC
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) April 20, 2025
Confucius says: 'Success is no accident.' A guest hits a jackpot worth $11,950, proving wisdom is timeless. pic.twitter.com/tKzhQbvWHF
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) April 20, 2025
This lucky local and long-time Sam's Town guest landed this $28,885 jackpot playing Quick Hit Super Wheel!! pic.twitter.com/2bKxhr1OEQ
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) April 19, 2025
Santa Fe Station
Better than panda diplomacy.
Talk about a lucky spin! 🎰💰 One lucky guest turned a $1.50 bet into a $16,355.63 jackpot! Who’s next? 👀✨ pic.twitter.com/DdP39TpsiW
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) April 21, 2025
Suncoast
Relax, it’s a no-brainer.
A huge shoutout to our guest for scoring a dealt $11,148.16 Royal Flush on Triple Play Double Double Bonus Poker! Truly spectacular! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/yWLvu5NKYD
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) April 20, 2025
Killin’ it on video keno.
8 out of 8! 🎯 Our guest's incredible win on 4 Card Keno brought in a whopping $10,002.00! 💰 pic.twitter.com/bscYphZyIq
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) April 19, 2025
Take some time and go look up the “Kung Fu Fighting” lyrics. It’s quite the 1970s education.
💥 Lightning strikes at Suncoast! Congrats to our guest on winning a $19,843 jackpot on Kung Fu Master! Will you be our next winner? pic.twitter.com/K4RnIHzvem
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) April 19, 2025
