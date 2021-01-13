64°F
Casinos & Gaming

$89K video poker jackpot hits at Boulder Station

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2021 - 3:00 pm
 
(Station Casinos)
(Station Casinos)

The jack of spades showed up at the right place and the right time for one video poker player.

A Boulder Station patron won $89,705 with a sequential royal flush late Saturday night, according to a Station Casinos news release.

The player, who wished to remain anonymous, bet $5 on the Bonus Poker Reversible Royals Game.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

A Four Card Keno jackpot was good for $10,500.

Fremont

A Ten Times Pay slots machine paid out $15,000 twice within five days.

The Orleans

A slots player connected on a $10,769 jackpot.

Treasure Island

Michael H. enjoys his $20,000 hit on Blazing 7s.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

