$89K video poker jackpot hits at Boulder Station

The big haul was part of several noteworthy jackpots across the Las Vegas Valley.

The jack of spades showed up at the right place and the right time for one video poker player.

A Boulder Station patron won $89,705 with a sequential royal flush late Saturday night, according to a Station Casinos news release.

Sequential. Royal. Flush! CONGRATS to this Boulder Station video poker player who hit this huge progressive over the weekend for $89,705! pic.twitter.com/SplZAl9O6M — Station Casinos (@stationcasinos) January 13, 2021

The player, who wished to remain anonymous, bet $5 on the Bonus Poker Reversible Royals Game.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

A Four Card Keno jackpot was good for $10,500.

JACKPOT! Another winner at Aliante, this time for $10,500 on Game King Keno! pic.twitter.com/qpvL1WrkyZ — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) January 11, 2021

Fremont

A Ten Times Pay slots machine paid out $15,000 twice within five days.

This lucky guest who wished to remain anonymous had a very profitable visit landing this $15,000 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/eeEbu4FP8v — Fremont Casino (@fremont) January 8, 2021

Congratulations to the lucky winner of this $15,000 jackpot yesterday. Who wants to be next? pic.twitter.com/aM8gveZWMt — Fremont Casino (@fremont) January 12, 2021

The Orleans

A slots player connected on a $10,769 jackpot.

Treasure Island

Michael H. enjoys his $20,000 hit on Blazing 7s.

