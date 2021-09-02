$920K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino

Edgar Fabian Estrada Madrigal of Mexico was making his second visit to Planet Hollywood.

Edgar Fabian Estrada Madrigal celebrates his $920,728 win Tuesday, Aug. 311, 2021, at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

A visitor from Mexico found Planet Hollywood so nice, he has visited twice. And the second time around paid off greatly.

Edgar Fabian Estrada Madrigal hit a straight flush on Face Up Pai Gow to win the $920,728 mega progressive jackpot Tuesday night at the Strip casino, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Madrigal, who had visited and enjoyed his Planet Hollywood experience before, played for about 30 minutes before the winning hand appeared. He said his first thought was complete disbelief.

With the money, he plans on investing, setting some aside for education, supporting his family and splurging on a luxury apartment.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Green Valley Ranch

A slots player won $10,539 off a $2.64 bet.

🚨 J A C K P O T A L E R T 🚨 One lucky guest hit a progressive jackpot resulting in a $10,539 win from a $2.64 bet.

Plaza

Lorna is likely all smiles under her mask after hitting the grand jackpot for $10,315.

Sam’s Town

Yolanda celebrates her 88 Fortunes progressive jackpot win for $16,127.55.

Fortune was in Yolanda's favor on this visit as she was the lucky winner of this 88 Fortunes progressive jackpot in the amount of $16,127.55!

Sunset Station

A slots progressive jackpot hits for $21,706.17 on a $1.76 bet.

Talk about a WIN! One lucky guest hit a Progressive Jackpot that resulted in a $21,706 win from a $1.76 bet.

Treasure Island

Joe L. has a Bud Light, so what else does he need? Oh, yeah, to collect his Dancing Drums jackpot of $11,402.18.

Our TI Players Club #WinnerWednesday is back! Look at Joe L.'s smiling eyes. You'd smile like that too if you walked out with over $11k!

