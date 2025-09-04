86°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

$937K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

The Linq Hotel on the Strip in Las Vegas, Monday, May 3, 2021. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
The Linq Hotel on the Strip in Las Vegas, Monday, May 3, 2021. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
More Stories
The site of a planned hotel-casino is seen in Henderson neighboring the M Resort on Tuesday, Se ...
‘Direct competition’: New hotel-casino planned south of the Strip
Crews continue to complete the new hotel tower at the M Resort on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in He ...
New M Resort tower doubling hotel capacity to open soon
Inside Gaming: North Strip casino-hotel reports 18% drop in revenue, more news
Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is pictured on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/ ...
Off-Strip casino teams up with new bookmaker
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2025 - 10:33 am
 

Diamonds were this card player’s best friend.

Billy R. won a $937,040 jackpot on Face Up Pai Gow table at the Linq, according to the casino’s social media account.

Billy hit a 7-card straight flush from 5 to jack of diamonds, with a joker used as the 8. In pai gow, the joker can be used as as ace or to complete a straight and/or flush.

A wonderful luau at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Brandon from Hawaii struck it rich on Saturday with a $179,796.66 win on the Lightning Buffalo Linx Super Grand Jackpot Progressive at the off-Strip hotel.

(Virgin Hotels Las Vegas)
(Virgin Hotels Las Vegas)

M M good!

A $25 spin turned into a $139,652.88 grand jackpot on Dragon Cash at the M Resort.

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Dragon Link Golden Century leads the way.

California

A $41,000 slots jackpot sets the pace.

Fremont

Way to go, Flora!

Main Street Station

The Wheel displays its Wicked side.

The Orleans

The $25 spin shows heart.

Palace Station

A big win on a $2.50 spin.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES