$937K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

In addition, a visitor from Hawaii won a six-figure slots jackpot at an off-Strip casino.

The Linq Hotel on the Strip in Las Vegas, Monday, May 3, 2021. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Diamonds were this card player’s best friend.

Billy R. won a $937,040 jackpot on Face Up Pai Gow table at the Linq, according to the casino’s social media account.

From chips to cash 💵 Our newest table game winner Billy R. walked away with $937,040 by hitting the Mega Jackpot on our Face Up Pai Gow table with a 7 card straight flush!

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or text 800GAM. pic.twitter.com/A7AaTE9Ars — The LINQ (@TheLINQ) August 31, 2025

Billy hit a 7-card straight flush from 5 to jack of diamonds, with a joker used as the 8. In pai gow, the joker can be used as as ace or to complete a straight and/or flush.

A wonderful luau at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Brandon from Hawaii struck it rich on Saturday with a $179,796.66 win on the Lightning Buffalo Linx Super Grand Jackpot Progressive at the off-Strip hotel.

M M good!

A $25 spin turned into a $139,652.88 grand jackpot on Dragon Cash at the M Resort.

This very lucky player won the $139,652.88 grand jackpot on Dragon Cash! 🐉💰 pic.twitter.com/mYWcTOYijc — M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) September 2, 2025

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Dragon Link Golden Century leads the way.

California

A $41,000 slots jackpot sets the pace.

More spins, more wins, more reasons to celebrate 🎉💎 Huge congrats to ALL our jackpot winners! pic.twitter.com/OEsuZXpKMa — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) August 30, 2025

Fremont

Way to go, Flora!

Talk about a power hand! Flora’s five aces turned into $96,426 🎉🃏 Big congrats! pic.twitter.com/mwrbd5YiGB — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) August 30, 2025

Main Street Station

The Wheel displays its Wicked side.

A little $4 spin ➡️ a whole lotta $13,546 win 🎰✨ Congrats! pic.twitter.com/TvtgLKn5nw — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) August 30, 2025

The Orleans

The $25 spin shows heart.

Palace Station

A big win on a $2.50 spin.

We love us a cash pay!

$11,944.82 on a $2.50 bet 🤑 pic.twitter.com/BdEUcZqMw5 — Palace Station (@palacestation) September 4, 2025

