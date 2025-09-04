$937K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
In addition, a visitor from Hawaii won a six-figure slots jackpot at an off-Strip casino.
Diamonds were this card player’s best friend.
Billy R. won a $937,040 jackpot on Face Up Pai Gow table at the Linq, according to the casino’s social media account.
From chips to cash 💵 Our newest table game winner Billy R. walked away with $937,040 by hitting the Mega Jackpot on our Face Up Pai Gow table with a 7 card straight flush!
21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or text 800GAM. pic.twitter.com/A7AaTE9Ars
— The LINQ (@TheLINQ) August 31, 2025
Billy hit a 7-card straight flush from 5 to jack of diamonds, with a joker used as the 8. In pai gow, the joker can be used as as ace or to complete a straight and/or flush.
A wonderful luau at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Brandon from Hawaii struck it rich on Saturday with a $179,796.66 win on the Lightning Buffalo Linx Super Grand Jackpot Progressive at the off-Strip hotel.
M M good!
A $25 spin turned into a $139,652.88 grand jackpot on Dragon Cash at the M Resort.
This very lucky player won the $139,652.88 grand jackpot on Dragon Cash! 🐉💰 pic.twitter.com/mYWcTOYijc
— M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) September 2, 2025
Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Binion’s
Dragon Link Golden Century leads the way.
Labor Day Weekend was huge at Binion’s! 💸🤑
Check out these incredible wins from Downtown LV! Binion’s, where winners thrive! 🎉✨ #binions #dtlv #lasvegas #fremontstreet #jackpots pic.twitter.com/2JyMGaTfoU
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) September 2, 2025
California
A $41,000 slots jackpot sets the pace.
More spins, more wins, more reasons to celebrate 🎉💎 Huge congrats to ALL our jackpot winners! pic.twitter.com/OEsuZXpKMa
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) August 30, 2025
Fremont
Way to go, Flora!
Talk about a power hand! Flora’s five aces turned into $96,426 🎉🃏 Big congrats! pic.twitter.com/mwrbd5YiGB
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) August 30, 2025
Main Street Station
The Wheel displays its Wicked side.
A little $4 spin ➡️ a whole lotta $13,546 win 🎰✨ Congrats! pic.twitter.com/TvtgLKn5nw
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) August 30, 2025
The Orleans
The $25 spin shows heart.
$5 ➡️ $20,000 😱 This lucky player struck a ROYAL FLUSH and cashed in big! 🎣 #OrleansCasino #LasVegasHotel #Jackpot #BigWin #RoyalFlush pic.twitter.com/5wwGd8HfHO
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) August 30, 2025
Palace Station
A big win on a $2.50 spin.
We love us a cash pay!
$11,944.82 on a $2.50 bet 🤑 pic.twitter.com/BdEUcZqMw5
— Palace Station (@palacestation) September 4, 2025
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.