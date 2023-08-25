94°F
Casinos & Gaming

$950M investment involving Strip hotel revealed

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 25, 2023 - 8:43 am
 
Updated August 25, 2023 - 11:37 am
Bellagio is seen on the Las Vegas Strip, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Bellagio is seen on the Las Vegas Strip, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Blackstone Inc., which owns the land underneath the Bellagio hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip, is bringing in an investor.

Realty Income has signed a definitive agreement to invest approximately $950 million to acquire common and preferred equity interests from an income truest in a new joint venture that owns a 95 percent interest in the real estate assets of the Bellagio, according to a news release.

Upon closing, Realty Income will invest approximately $300 million of common equity in the joint venture, subject to certain adjustments, to acquire a 21.9 percent indirect interest in the property, according to the release.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

