$950M investment involving Strip hotel revealed

Bellagio is seen on the Las Vegas Strip, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Blackstone Inc., which owns the land underneath the Bellagio hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip, is bringing in an investor.

Realty Income has signed a definitive agreement to invest approximately $950 million to acquire common and preferred equity interests from an income truest in a new joint venture that owns a 95 percent interest in the real estate assets of the Bellagio, according to a news release.

Upon closing, Realty Income will invest approximately $300 million of common equity in the joint venture, subject to certain adjustments, to acquire a 21.9 percent indirect interest in the property, according to the release.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

