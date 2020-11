A 98-year-old woman turned a $1 bet into $44,649.29 over the weekend at a local casino.

And, this is how you do it, youngsters.

The lucky local nonagenarian struck it rich on a penny machine, winning the grand hyperlink jackpot on Sunday.

