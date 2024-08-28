88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

99 percent of workers approve first Venetian-Palazzo contract

Palazzo on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palazzo on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guests attend the opening of the Venetian Resort Las Vegas new conference center, which is part ...
Guests attend the opening of the Venetian Resort Las Vegas new conference center, which is part of a $1 billion property renovation project, on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Guests attend the opening of the Venetian Resort Las Vegas new conference center, which is part ...
Guests attend the opening of the Venetian Resort Las Vegas new conference center, which is part of a $1 billion property renovation project, on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
(Getty Images)
3rd California man pleads guilty to illegal bookmaking scheme
A casino area is pictured during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, Mar ...
Wall Street analyst picks one online gaming stock to own for upcoming NFL season
Gambler Juan Fresquez Jr., left, shakes hands with Caesars Regional Vice President Sean McBurne ...
Caesars exec: Killers bring ‘extra excitement’ to Colosseum
Wynn Las Vegas (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pair of $1M jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 27, 2024 - 9:43 pm
 

Workers at The Venetian and Palazzo have overwhelmingly ratified a union contract.

The Culinary Workers Union Local 226 said in a Tuesday news release that 99 percent of workers voted for the new contract.

The property joins almost all other Strip resorts in becoming unionized.

Culinary Union officials said 4,000 plus workers are covered by the agreement that was reached earlier this month.

The tentative contract agreement was a historic moment for The Venetian, which was a decadeslong holdout as the Strip’s only non-union property when it was controlled by Las Vegas Sands Corp. and hotelier Sheldon Adelson, who died in 2021.

Fontainebleau is the last major Strip resort without a contract, but the sides agreed to card-check neutrality before its December opening.

The Review-Journal is owned by the Adelson family, including Dr. Miriam Adelson, majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp., and Las Vegas Sands President and COO Patrick Dumont.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES