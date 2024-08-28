99 percent of workers approve first Venetian-Palazzo contract

The vote was announced by Culinary Workers Union Local 226 on Tuesday evening.

Guests attend the opening of the Venetian Resort Las Vegas new conference center, which is part of a $1 billion property renovation project, on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Workers at The Venetian and Palazzo have overwhelmingly ratified a union contract.

The Culinary Workers Union Local 226 said in a Tuesday news release that 99 percent of workers voted for the new contract.

The property joins almost all other Strip resorts in becoming unionized.

Culinary Union officials said 4,000 plus workers are covered by the agreement that was reached earlier this month.

The tentative contract agreement was a historic moment for The Venetian, which was a decadeslong holdout as the Strip’s only non-union property when it was controlled by Las Vegas Sands Corp. and hotelier Sheldon Adelson, who died in 2021.

Fontainebleau is the last major Strip resort without a contract, but the sides agreed to card-check neutrality before its December opening.

The Review-Journal is owned by the Adelson family, including Dr. Miriam Adelson, majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp., and Las Vegas Sands President and COO Patrick Dumont.