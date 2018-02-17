A look at the Wynn Resorts duplex villa Steve Wynn calls home

Steve Wynn has been living in a duplex villa at Wynn Resorts overlooking his golf course and valley mountains for the past decade.

Wynn's Fairway Villas in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Wynn's Fairway Villas in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Steve Wynn has been living in a duplex villa at Wynn Resorts overlooking his golf course and valley mountains for the past decade.

Wynn’s residence is two villas reconfigured and connected with a spiral staircase, according to Architectural Digest, which profiled Wynn’s residence in 2010.

Roger Thomas, who worked on most of Steve Wynn’s major resorts, helped redesign the living space, according to the article.

Wynn regularly changed the artwork inside his residence with the exception of “Nature Morte aux Tulipes” and “Le Rêve” by Pablo Picasso, according to Architectural Digest. Wynn originally intended to name Wynn Las Vegas Le Rêve, which means The Dream. He sold “Le Rêve” in 2013.

The founder of Wynn Resorts currently pays $305,680 a year for the 6,233-square-foot residence. The value was determined by an independent real estate broker practicing in the greater Las Vegas area, according to a company filing with the Security and Exchange Commission.

Wynn had also rented the third villa above his duplex for many years, paying more than $500,000 a year in rent. He gave up the third villa at the end of the 2016.

Wynn is entitled to maid service on the weekends, according to the most recent revised rental agreement signed in late 2016. He also has permission to use certain warehouse space owned by Wynn Resorts.

The company covered all villa taxes and utilities other than personal long distance telephone charges and taxes associated with the maid service.

According to the termination agreement signed Thursday, Wynn’s lease terminates June 1.

Including Wynn’s duplex, Wynn Resorts has 36 villas. The one-bedroom villas consist of 2,411 square feet and can be booked for this weekend for $4,600 a night, including taxes, according to the company’s website. The two-bedroom villas cover 3,224 square feet.

The one- and two-bedroom villas offer guests elevated views of the resort and valley from a private balcony. The villas have a private massage room, a powder room and work space area. The living room seats eight and features an 80-inch LCD, high-definition TV. Each villa contains two marble bathrooms with rain shower and bathtub.

The bedroom features a king-sized bed and 60-inch LCD high-definition TV. Guests staying in the villas have a private entrance and registration lobby as well as a personal concierge.

Contact Todd Prince at 702 383-0386 or tprince@reviewjournal.com. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.