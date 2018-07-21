Casinos & Gaming

About 2K temporary employees worked WSOP in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 21, 2018 - 1:13 pm
 

After dealing cards at the World Series of Poker on July 1, Daniel Harris boarded a Southwest plane at McCarran International Airport for a 3½-hour flight to New Orleans.

The next morning he and other members of the Stone County, Mississippi, Board of Supervisors discussed plans for a new school bus turnabout and boulevard, as well as local police matters.

By evening, he made the 90-minute car ride back to New Orleans and caught a flight to Las Vegas for more work at the WSOP.

For the past 12 years, Harris has made a living crisscrossing the U.S. to deal cards at tournaments from Lake Tahoe in the West to Baltimore on the East Coast and Biloxi, Mississippi, in the South, returning home between events to see family or attend the county’s monthly board meeting.

“If I weren’t doing this, I probably would never have gone to see so many sites and cities, or tried so many different foods,” Harris said during a 30-minute break between games at the WSOP, which ended last week.

Harris was one of the roughly 2,000 temporary employees, including about 1,200 dealers, working the WSOP in Las Vegas, which runs annually at the Rio from late May to mid-July.

Some of the employees are part-time workers at Nevada casinos. A few are from outside the industry, like local teachers seeking to make money during their summer vacation.

But for others, like Harris, tournaments are their livelihood.

Poker boom

The rapid rise of poker tournaments around the U.S. since the early 2000s has created temporary demand for dealers, supervisors, pay clerks and other specialists.

The WSOP operates about 45 circuit events globally each year, including 28 in the U.S. The World Poker Tour also holds many tournaments around the country. Most tournaments run 12 to 14 days.

A few hundred people have been able to turn that schedule into a well-paid career that involves driving tens of thousands of miles and living out of a suitcase for most of the year.

Poker dealers at the WSOP earn $41 an hour before tips and are eligible for overtime pay if they clock more than eight hours a day, according to Seth Palansky, a WSOP spokesman. Some choose to work six days a week to maximize their earnings, he said.

Most dealers at the WSOP pocket at least $10,000 during the six-week event, though some can earn as much as $15,000, Palansky said.

By comparison, the median income in Stone County is $41,944, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

“I tell everybody, you can make decent money doing this,” said Harris, who worked as a subcontractor planting trees before taking up card dealing.

But one drawback is tournament employees are independent contractors and do not receive health insurance or other benefits.

Harris is on the road about half the year, almost always traveling with the same friend he met at dealer school in 2006.

But this year was the first time the 56-year-old worked the WSOP in Las Vegas. He chose to sign up for the event to help pay the $12,000 bill his daughter received for summer nursing courses.

He rented a home in Las Vegas with three other WSOP workers for the length of the tournament.

His hard work didn’t go unnoticed: He was named dealer of the year by the WSOP.

Harris headed out last week on a nearly 2,000-mile trip back home to Stone County. Following a two-week break, he will head to his next poker event in Cherokee, North Carolina, in early August.

‘Sex appeal’

Charlie Ciresi, dressed in a dark blue navy suit and striped tie, stood behind Harris as he dealt cards at the WSOP Main Event at the Rio on July 11.

Ciresi works the poker circuit, too, but as a tournament director responsible for recording where players finish. That determines how much, if anything, they are paid.

The WSOP this year featured nearly 124,000 entrants and 18,000 player payouts totaling more than $270 million, Palansky said. The games are spread out among 525 tables in the Rio Convention Center.

Like Harris, Ciresi worked six days a week during the WSOP, often putting in more than 10 hours a day. The two said they used their day off to run errands, do laundry and catch up on rest.

When the WSOP ended, Ciresi left the Henderson home he was renting with four other temporary workers and flew to South Korea for his next tournament.

From there, he will fly to Sochi, Russia, for another event. Other international trips of his include China, Brazil and Montenegro.

“Cincinnati is my mailing address, but I live in whichever hotel I am sleeping at,” said Ciresi, who spends about 10 months of the year on the road.

“There is a sex appeal to all the traveling. It makes you feel like you’re living life. I wouldn’t change what I do for anything.”

In addition to racking up points on international flights, Ciresi puts a lot mileage on his car. He said he has driven more than 150,000 miles over the past three years.

Ciresi travels light, with just one suitcase and a garment bag for his suits.

Five years, no home

The $270 million paid to WSOP players in winnings goes through Joanne Douglass, the tournament’s payout supervisor. Douglass said she started working poker tournaments in 2005 after finishing a 21-year career with the U.S. Postal Service.

Douglass, 64, also pays the salaries of dealers and other tournament workers at regional events. She began to travel so much — about 220 days a year — that in 2012 she gave up the place she was renting in Virginia near her son.

“I called my son and told him to give everything I have away, because I am not going to spend $1,000 on rent when I am gone eight months straight,’’ she said during a break at the WSOP.

Douglass stayed with her son in between tournaments the past five years but recently bought a home in Florida after he moved back to Massachusetts.

Douglass left Thursday for the 36-hour drive back to her home in Florida. After a few weeks, she will drive to Cherokee, North Carolina, for a tournament.

She put about 35,000 miles on her car last year.

“I used to fly, but there were times when I was away for eight months at a time, and you can’t pack a suitcase for eight months,” she said.

Contact Todd Prince at 702-383-0386 or tprince@reviewjournal.com. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Business
Project billed as one of the world's largest marijuana dispensaries plans to open Nov. 1
Planet 13 co-CEO Larry Scheffler talks about what to expect from the new marijuana dispensary, Thursday, July 19, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Oasis Biotech opens in Las Vegas
Brock Leach, chief operating officer of Oasis Biotech, discusses the new plant factory at its grand opening on July 18. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Tech Park innovation building breaks ground
Construction on the first innovation building at the UNLV Tech Park is underway. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars Forum Meeting Center
Caesars broke ground Monday on its $375 million Caesars Forum Meeting Center (convention center) just east of the High Roller observation wheel. (Caesars Entertainment)
Technology reshapes the pawn shop industry
Devin Battersby attaches a black-colored device to the back of her iPhone and snaps several of the inside and outside of a Louis Vuitton wallet. The device, installed with artificial intelligence capabilities, analyzes the images using a patented microscopic technology. Within a few minutes, Battersby receives an answer on her app. The designer item is authentic.
Recreational marijuana has been legal in Nevada for one year
Exhale Nevada CEO Pete Findley talks about the one year anniversary of the legalization of recreational marijuana in Nevada. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Young adults aren't saving for retirement
Financial advisors talk about saving trends among young adults. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
President Trump’s tariffs could raise costs for real estate developers, analysts say
President Donald Trump made his fortune in real estate, but by slapping tariffs on imports from close allies, developers in Las Vegas and other cities could get hit hard.
Las Vegas business and tariffs
Barry Yost, co-owner of Precision Tube Laser, LLC, places a metal pipe into the TruLaser Tube 5000 laser cutting machine on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Nevada Film Office Connects Businesses To Producers
The director of the Nevada Film Office discusses its revamped locations database and how it will affect local businesses. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Opendoor isn't the typical house flipping company
Unlike most house flippers, the company aims to make money from transaction costs rather than from selling homes for more than their purchase price.
The Venetian gondoliers sing Italian songs
Gondolier Marciano sings a the classic Italian song "Volare" as he leads guests through the canals of The Venetian in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Building In Logandale
Texas homebuilder D.R. Horton bought 43 lots in rural Logandale. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Indoor farming in Southern Nevada
Experts discuss Nevada's indoor farming industry. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Fontainebleau could have become a Waldorf Astoria
Months after developer Steve Witkoff bought the Fontainebleau last summer, he unveiled plans to turn the mothballed hotel into a Marriott-managed resort called The Drew. But if Richard “Boz” Bosworth’s plans didn’t fall through, the north Las Vegas Strip tower could have become a Waldorf Astoria with several floors of timeshare units. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LVCVA CEO Rossi Ralenkotter announces plans to retire
Rossi Ralenkotter, CEO of the LVCVA, on Tuesday confirmed a Las Vegas Review-Journal report that he is preparing to retire. Richard N. Velotta/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
Cousins Maine Lobster to open inside 2 Las Vegas Smith’s stores
Cousins Maine Lobster food truck company will open inside Las Vegas’ two newest Smith’s at Skye Canyon Park Drive and U.S. Highway 95, and at Warm Springs Road and Durango Drive. Cousins currently sells outside some Las Vegas Smith’s stores and at Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas home prices to continue to rise, expert says
Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors, gives homebuyers a pulse on the Las Vegas housing market. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NV Energy announces clean energy investment
The company is planning to add six solar projects in Nevada, along with the state's first major battery energy storage capacity. Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal
3 Mario Batali restaurants on Las Vegas Strip to close
Days after new sexual misconduct allegations were made against celebrity chef Mario Batali, his company announced Friday that it will close its three Las Vegas restaurants July 27. Employees of Carnevino Italian Steakhouse, B&B Ristorante and Otto Enoteca e Pizzeria, all located in The Venetian and Palazzo resorts, were informed of the decision Friday morning. Bastianich is scheduled to visit the restaurants Friday to speak to employees about the next two months of operation as well as how the company plans to help them transition to new positions.
Nevada has its first cybersecurity apprenticeship program
The Learning Center education company in Las Vegas has launched the first apprenticeship program for cybersecurity in Nevada. It was approved by the State Apprenticeship Council on May 15. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas union members voting to authorize the right to strike
Thousands of Las Vegas union members voting Tuesday morning to authorize the right to strike. A “yes” vote would give the union negotiating committee the power to call a strike anytime after June 1 at the resorts that fail to reach an agreement. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Small businesses struggle to find qualified candidates
A 2018 survey found that over two-thirds of small businesses in Nevada find it somewhat to very difficult to recruit qualified candidates. Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Nevada secretary of state website offers little protection against fraudulent business filings
Property developer Andy Pham tells how control of his business was easily seized by another person using the secretary of state website.
Caesars may be going solo in its marijuana policy
Several Southern Nevada casino companies aren’t following Caesars Entertainment’s lead on marijuana testing.
How much is the Lucky Dragon worth?
Less than a year-and-a-half after it opened, the Lucky Dragon was in bankruptcy.
Gyms and discount stores take over empty retail spaces
Grocery stores used to draw people to shopping centers. But many large retail spaces have been vacant since 2008. Discount stores like goodwill and gyms like EOS Fitness are filling those empty spaces, and helping to draw shoppers back in. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Funding source of Las Vegas stadium for the Raiders is sound, expert says
The stadium is funded in part by $750 million of room taxes, the biggest such tax subsidy ever for a professional sports stadium. Robert Lang, executive director of Brookings Mountain West and The Lincy Institute at UNLV, says that is a good use of public funds. (Richard Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas needs light rail, expert says
Robert Lang, executive director of Brookings Mountain West and the Lincy Institute said he is afraid of a "congestion mobility crisis." Las Vegas needs a light rail system, he said, to accommodate the city's growing number of attractions. (Richard Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Three takeaways from Wynn Resorts' Earnings Call
Matt Maddox came out swinging in his first earnings conference call as Wynn Resorts chief executive officer, boasting of record Las Vegas quarterly revenues and applicants lining up for work.
More in Casinos & Gaming
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Casinos & Gaming Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like