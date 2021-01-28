41°F
Casinos & Gaming

Absence of NFR cowboys bruises Strip’s gaming win numbers in December

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 28, 2021 - 8:02 am
 
Updated January 28, 2021 - 8:25 am
Resorts World broadcasts 2020 National Finals Rodeo live via The Cowboy Channel from Fort Worth ...
In this Dec. 4, 2020, file photo, Resorts World's LED screen shows 2020 National Finals Rodeo live via The Cowboy Channel from Fort Worth, Texas on the Las Vegas Strip. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

How badly did the Las Vegas Strip miss all the rodeo cowboys that usually hang out here in early December?

Plenty.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Thursday reported that the Strip was the hardest-hit market in the state, with a 50.1 percent decline in gaming win for the month compared with the previous year.

Clark County saw win plummet 39.3 percent, while downtown Las Vegas was off 27.9 percent to $45.6 million. Statewide, win fell 35.4 percent to $683.7 million. It was a tough comparison with December 2019, one of the state’s billion-dollar months.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

