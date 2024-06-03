Across the spectrum: May’s top 5 jackpots across Nevada and Las Vegas Valley

Here are five of the more memorable casino conquests this past month in the Las Vegas Valley (and beyond).

When you review the month of May, you see it start with cerveza (Cinco de Mayo), transition to flowers (Mother’s Day) and conclude with remembrances (Memorial Day). It’s definitely an eclectic mix.

The jackpot winners also provided a variety of ways to win. Here are five of the more memorable conquests this past month in the Las Vegas Valley (and beyond):

5. Strip visitor from Canada gets dealt 5 aces for $219K sidebet jackpot

A very good day, eh, for our visitor up north.

4. 2 jackpots totaling $265K hit at downtown casino

Guessing these two don’t cross paths regularly.

3. $569K table game jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas

Three Card Poker is popular in downtown spots.

2. 21st birthday celebration at poker table pays off with $362K jackpot

Anyone out there remember how they celebrated their 21st birthday? Damon Howell certainly will.

1. Slots player turns $25 bet into $1.2M at Nevada casino

The Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno paid out its largest jackpot ever when a slots player hit for $1,206,622 off a $25 spin.

