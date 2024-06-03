81°F
Casinos & Gaming

Across the spectrum: May’s top 5 jackpots across Nevada and Las Vegas Valley

Here are some of the winners and their jackpots in the month of May. (The Venetian, Caesars Entertainment, Peppermill Reno, The Plaza)
A baby craps table is seen at the Four Queens on Friday, May 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline ...
Downtown Las Vegas casino looks for downsized game to go big
A man holds a betting sheet as he waits in line to bet on the NCAA basketball tournament at Wes ...
Neighboring Arizona makes gains on Nevada sports-betting business
Canadian Kevin Schenk was playing Face Up Pai Gow when he was dealt five aces, winning a $219,5 ...
Strip visitor from Canada gets dealt 5 aces for $219K sidebet jackpot
William L., top, and Rick L., both of Kingman, Arizona, won jackpots this past Memorial Day wee ...
Jackpots worth over $240K hit at Southern Nevada casino
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2024 - 6:30 am
 

When you review the month of May, you see it start with cerveza (Cinco de Mayo), transition to flowers (Mother’s Day) and conclude with remembrances (Memorial Day). It’s definitely an eclectic mix.

The jackpot winners also provided a variety of ways to win. Here are five of the more memorable conquests this past month in the Las Vegas Valley (and beyond):

5. Strip visitor from Canada gets dealt 5 aces for $219K sidebet jackpot

A very good day, eh, for our visitor up north.

4. 2 jackpots totaling $265K hit at downtown casino

Guessing these two don’t cross paths regularly.

3. $569K table game jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas

Three Card Poker is popular in downtown spots.

2. 21st birthday celebration at poker table pays off with $362K jackpot

Anyone out there remember how they celebrated their 21st birthday? Damon Howell certainly will.

1. Slots player turns $25 bet into $1.2M at Nevada casino

The Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno paid out its largest jackpot ever when a slots player hit for $1,206,622 off a $25 spin.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

