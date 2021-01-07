42°F
Casinos & Gaming

Adelson takes leave from Sands Corp. to resume cancer fight

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 7, 2021 - 7:30 am
 
In this Nov. 16, 2018 photo, Sheldon Adelson watches President Donald Trump present his wife, M ...
In this Nov. 16, 2018 photo, Sheldon Adelson watches President Donald Trump present his wife, Miriam, a Presidential Medal of Freedom. The Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO is taking a medical leave of absence, effective immediately. (Review-Journal file photo)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson is taking a medical leave of absence, effective immediately.

President and Chief Operating Officer Robert Goldstein has been named acting CEO and acting chairman while Adelson receives further treatment for lymphoma. Goldstein will also continue his role as president and chief operating officer, according to a Thursday statement from Sands.

Adelson was diagnosed in February 2019 with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a form of blood cancer that can spread rapidly, especially in older adults.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

