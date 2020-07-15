After New Jersey, Eldorado looks to close on Caesars deal

The real work begins for representatives of Eldorado Resorts Inc. after regulators in New Jersey consider the $17.3 billion acquisition of Caesars Entertainment Corp.

This June 23, 2019, file photo shows Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Now that Eldorado Resorts Inc. is on the verge of winning all the regulatory approvals it needs to acquire Caesars Entertainment Corp., what happens next?

Executives for the Reno-based company are in New Jersey Wednesday for what is expected to be the last leg of a multistate trip to get permission to do what they’ve said they’d do for more than a year. Once the New Jersey Casino Control Board acts, the $17.3 billion deal can be wrapped up.

Company officials aren’t doing interviews with the media, but they’ve spoken volumes with regulators in Nevada and Indiana in the past week to explain why it makes sense for the much smaller Eldorado to absorb a Las Vegas institution in Caesars Palace and its eight sister properties.

While Eldorado officials aren’t talking, there are indications that the deal will close next week. And, Las Vegas-based Brendan Bussmann says after that is when the real work begins.

“Shareholders need to get together one more time to ratify everything,” said Bussmann, director of government affairs for Global Market Advisors LLC.

“Once you sign the paperwork and everything, that’s when the real work begins,” he said. “Now, you have to start merging these two organizations into one from a systems standpoint and from an operations standpoint. While it’s been a long journey to get to the point we’re at today, delayed because of COVID, things can move in a forward direction.”

Eldorado’s way of doing things will be different from Caesars. While Eldorado has emphasized to regulators across the country that they prefer to give their local managers authority to make decisions based on their own market, Caesars was more centralized with many big decisions emanating from Las Vegas.

Reno’s Carano family has enjoyed success and members of the family will continue to fill the major executive roles of the corporation.

The new company will be called Caesars Entertainment and the public company stock will be traded using the CZR ticker symbol on the Nasdaq exchange. The new Caesars also will keep many of the traditional Caesars brands and use them as needed across the country.

Eldorado also will take hold of the Caesars Rewards loyalty program and integrate existing Eldorado customers into it quickly.

In regulatory meetings, Eldorado executives talked openly about divesting properties to comply with conditions imposed by various commissions and boards.

A new batch of divestitures was ordered in Indiana. The company also said it has the ability to sell other properties, especially if a sale would help raise cash to pay off debt, which doesn’t become a factor until 2024.

Speculation abounds as to whether a current Caesars asset in Las Vegas would go on the market and Eldorado officials aren’t saying.

“If I had a dollar for every rumor I’ve heard on a property for sale, I could be really, really wealthy,” Bussmann said.

Bussmann said potential buyers are nearly as interesting as the speculation of which property Eldorado would part with.

Bussmann said not to count out tribal governments that may have generated the financial firepower to consider purchasing an asset.

The Seminole Tribe in Florida has had success with its Hard Rock properties — and the Hard Rock brand is going away in Las Vegas with the transformation of the existing hotel to Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

California tribal operations also could have the wherewithal to enter the market. Bussmann said the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians fits the profile. The tribe, with a casino in Highland, California, in San Bernardino County, has philanthropic ties to UNLV and also is a sponsor for the Vegas Golden Knights and the Las Vegas Raiders.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.