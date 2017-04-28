AGA board approves guidelines in bid to legalize nationwide sports betting

People sit outside of the Superbook Deli during the first day of the NCAA basketball tournament at the Westgate sports book in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 16, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The board of directors of the American Gaming Association has ratified a set of policy principles in the organization’s bid to legalize sports betting nationwide.

Meeting in Las Vegas, the 39-member board on Wednesday outlined four guidelines to be presented to policymakers to frame the discussion to overhaul the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act. The law, known as PASPA, prohibits legalized wagering on sports in all but three states, including Nevada, the home of the nation’s only legal sportsbooks.

“The stars are aligning to finally repeal this failing law, said Geoff Freeman, president and CEO of the Washington-based association.

“At a time when Washington remains deeply divided, sports betting has the support of Americans of all political stripes,” Freeman said. “Legal, regulated sports betting will enhance fan engagement and entertainment, empower law enforcement and strengthen the integrity of every game. Everyone wins.”

The principles approved by the board:

-Defer to states regarding the desirability of regulating sports betting as all forms of casino wagering.

-Ensure the integrity of sports betting and sports through state licensing and regulation.

-Make all sports betting businesses transparent to law enforcement.

-Ensure a tax regime does not undermine regulated sports betting operations’ ability to compete against illegal offshore operators.

The association released the results of a survey it commissioned this month that says nearly six in 10 Americans are in favor of ending the federal sports betting ban to allow states to decide whether to offer wagering and that about 28 million Americans would bet on sports if they could.

There’s been no motion at the federal level to debate the sports betting ban, but the association has made one its goals to raise awareness on the issue and persuade lawmakers to consider it.

