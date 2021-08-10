AGA says 2021 ‘on pace to be the best year ever for gaming’
Commercial gaming revenue across the country this spring reached record levels, and 2021 is shaping up to be a banner year, according to the American Gaming Association.
The industry brought in a record $13.6 billion in revenues during the second financial quarter, and “2021 is on pace to be the best year ever for gaming,” the American Gaming Association announced Tuesday.
Brick-and-mortar casinos contributed the lion’s share of revenues with $11.8 billion during the months of April, May and June.
The first half of 2021 saw higher sports betting revenues than those during all of 2020 — $1.8 billion to $1.5 billion, respectively.
