Casinos & Gaming

AGA says 2021 ‘on pace to be the best year ever for gaming’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 10, 2021 - 10:09 am
 
People gamble on the casino floor as Resorts World Las Vegas opens to the public on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Commercial gaming revenue across the country this spring reached record levels in what is shaping up to be a banner year for the gambling industry.

The industry brought in a record $13.6 billion in revenues during the second financial quarter, and “2021 is on pace to be the best year ever for gaming,” the American Gaming Association announced Tuesday.

Brick-and-mortar casinos contributed the lion’s share of revenues with $11.8 billion during the months of April, May and June.

The first half of 2021 saw higher sports betting revenues than those during all of 2020 — $1.8 billion to $1.5 billion, respectively.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

