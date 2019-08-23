AGS ships first Orion Upright cabinets to tribal casinos

The first AGS Orion Upright cabinets with dual LED screens and USB ports have made their way to casino floors in Connecticut, California and Oklahoma.

Key members of the executive team at AGS are, from left, Julia Boguslawski, chief marketing officer; David Lopez, chief executive officer, and Kimo Akiona, chief financial officer. (Joe Coomber, special to the Las Vegas Business Press)

Las Vegas-based AGS has launched a new slot machine cabinet featuring 27-inch and 21.5-inch LED screens and USB charging ports, the company announced Thursday.

The company’s Orion Upright is being unveiled in tribal operations at Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort in Connecticut, the Pechanga Resort Casino and San Manuel Casino in Southern California, and WinStar World Resort & Casino in Oklahoma.

The product received considerable attention when it was shown at the Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas in 2018.

AGS released the Orion Upright with its Fortune Blast, Blazing Luck, Imperial Luck and Luck & Luxury titles.

